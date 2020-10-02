Shia LaBeouf Charged With Petty Theft And Misdemeanour: Reports

Shia LaBeouf, in the past few years, has emerged to be an eccentric star who has been vocal about getting into verbal arguments and fights with random people on the streets. Similarly, Shia has now been charged with misdemeanour battery and petty theft as the prosecutors have alleged that the Transformers fame actor fought with a man named Tyler Murphy and took his hat. The criminal complaint was acquired by The Associated Press on Thursday, October 1, 2020, by a Los Angeles-based attorney.

Shia LaBeouf charged with misdemeanour

The event allegedly took place on June 12, 2020, and the charges for the same were filed on September 24. Law enforcement sources have also reached out to TMZ revealing that Tyler and Shia got into a verbal argument over some topic and it quickly changed its way becoming a physical altercation. As soon as the fight was over, Shia got his hands on Tyler Murphy's hat and took off with it, which has led to a petty theft charge against the actor too.

As of now, it is unsure as to why the altercation took place or where it happened in LA. TMZ has reported that neither Shia nor Tyler Murphy ended up with major injuries. But it was Murphy who filed the report and the cops have investigated the matter, coming to a conclusion that it was the actor who started off the argument, making him the aggressor. Shia's representatives have not come forward and clarified the matter as of now, fueling the speculations about Shia being the aggressor in this altercation.

This won't be the first time Shia has been under the trouble with the law. Back in 2017, Shia was taken into custody for being drunk in public and causing disorderly conduct. Shia had to some extent even resisted the arrest when he told the officer on duty that he is arresting someone for simply asking for a cigarette. While appearing at the Savannah Police Department, Shia had accused a black cop of arresting him as he was white. He also went to the levels of stating that the black cop will be going to hell for arresting him.

