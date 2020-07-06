Shia LaBeouf Gets Entire Chest Inked To Authentically Play His Role In 'The Tax Collector'

All actors have their own way of prepping for a role, but there are not quite a lot of actors who have taken it as far as the Daytime Emmy Award winner Shia LeBeouf. The 34-year-old actor took the preparation for his upcoming film to another level after he got his whole chest tattooed to portray his character authentically. He will be seen essaying the role of a Cholo gangster in his upcoming crime thriller titled The Tax Collector.

Shia LaBeouf tattooed his whole chest for a film

The American actor took the internet by storm after being spotted having a jog in Southern California on Saturday. Shia flaunted his fully tattooed torso as he opted to go shirtless for an exercise in LA. He was snapped rocking hot pink athletic shorts along with black sneakers, above the ankle white socks and what seemed to be a t-shirt, tucked into his waistband.

The Echo Park native has permanently branded his abdomen area with his character Creeper's name over the tattoo of two Mickey Mouse gloves, which represents his own past with Disney Channel. If you take a closer look at his ink, it reveals depictions of his mother cradling a clown, which represents his estranged father Jeffrey Craig LaBeouf's past as a rodeo clown.

Check out his picture below:

However, it isn't the first time that Shia LaBeouf has got inked up for a character. In 2015, he got 12 small tattoos inked to play the character of a magazine-selling hustler Jake in filmmaker Andrea Arnold's epic road drama film, American Honey. Recently, in an interview with a news publication, the director of The Tax collector movie expressed saying Shia is one of the best actors he's worked with and added saying the actor is the most committed to body and soul.

About 'The Tax Collector' movie

The Tax Collector is an American crime thriller film that is produced, written, and directed by filmmaker David Ayer. The crime thriller follows the story of two tax collectors for a crime lord named Wizard, whose business turns topsy turvy, resulting in one of them embarking on a journey to protect his family from an old rival.

Alongside Shia LaBeouf, the David Ayer directorial stars Bobby Soto, Cinthya Carmona and George Lopez in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to release on August 7, 2020.

Watch the trailer of 'The Tax Collector' below:

