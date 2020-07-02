The Tax Collector Trailer Fuels Curiosity In Viewers; Is A Proper Blend Of Drama & Action

The trailer of the film The Tax Collector is being loved by people all around the world. The trailer showcases two tax collectors who get involved in dirty business and put their families in trouble. Many fans have high hopes from the film, after David Ayer’s last two works failed to impress. The key elements in this film are expected to be the performances and background score along with sharp action sequences.

The Tax Collector trailer looks like a perfect blend of drama and action

The Tax Collector trailer is a hot topic on the internet ever since its release on July 1, 2020. Viewers have been making an effort to break down the trailer and figure out what is going down during its duration. The trailer of The Tax Collector starts off with an introduction of the lead characters, Creeper and David, played by Shia LaBeouf and Bobby Soto.

The two men are tax collectors who are involved with the most notorious gangs of Los Angeles. Things can be seen going downhill when there is a threat to their business and their close ones get abducted. In one of the sequences, the two criminals can be seen in their most vulnerable state as they interact with their families. One of the most attractive features is the background score and the catchy music that makes the audience feel the terror and problematic situation showcased. An action sequence stands out, which has bullets flying around all over the place which uncertain outcome and cause. The screenplay and storytelling style seem to be intriguing since various aspects have been kept hidden from the viewers. Have a look at the trailer of The Tax Collector here.

About The Tax Collector

The Tax Collector is an upcoming action thriller film which is expected to release on August 7, 2020. The plot of this film revolves around the two men and the dangerous encounters they have on a daily basis. The film has been written and directed by David Ayer, whose previous two films, Suicide Squad and Bright, did not do quite well amongst the audience. The Tax Collector also stars actors like Lana Parrilla, Elpidia Carrillo, and George Lopez in pivotal roles.

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube (Channel: RLJE Films)

