How Many Episodes In Dark Season 3? See The Trailer And Episode Summaries Here

Dark Season 3 dropped on Netflix with all 8 episodes on June 27, 2020. Fans were anticipating the new and final season of the show for a year now, and it has not disappointed them. Here is a detailed list of all Dark Season 3 episodes and their plot lines.

Read | Dark Family Tree: Nielsen To Dopplers, See How The Families Are Related

How many episodes in Dark Season 3?

Dark Season 3 has eight episodes, much like the previous seasons of the show. The episodes were released on Netflix all together, hence, fans of the show can binge-watch it. The Dark Season 3 episodes span between an hour to 1 hour 13 mins, with the last episode of the show being the longest, which is 1 hour and 13 minutes long. Dark is the first-ever German-language Netflix show and its final season has been critically acclaimed. Find the Dark Season 3 episode list below.

Read | Dark season 3: Fans consider Claudia Tiedemann stronger than GOT's Daenerys Targaryen

Dark Season 3 all episodes: The Plotlines

Episode 1: Deja-Vu

The final season of the show starts with an episode named Deja-Vu. The episode is 1 hour and 2 minutes long. The phrase Deja-vu is a very popular one, it originates from the French language. It is used to refer to a feeling of already having experienced a present situation.

In episode 1 we can see that Jonas Kahnwald, who is the lead character of the show, emerging out of a cave. Jonas has arrived in 2019 to the strange yet familiar town of Winden. Winden at present has been swerved due to the recent disappearance of a young boy.

Read | 'Dark' season 3 review: Episode 1 and 2 bring obscure plot with startling twists

Episode 2: The Survivors

As the story unfolds, viewers witness the more mind-boggling and confusing turn of events in episode 2 of the show. The Survivors is a 59-min long episode. Audiences get to see Martha Nielsen travel back in time to 1888 to warn her friends about the 2020 disaster. Meanwhile, Winden residents both in the past and the present are still searching for their loved ones.

Episode 3: Adam and Eva

Among the Dark season 3 episodes so far, episode 3 is the most complex one. It is 56 mins long and will see Charlotte Doppler and Ulrich Nielsen trying to piece together the confounding events of the past. They are seeking answers as to what happened at the bunker. While Jonas and Martha are trying to regain each other's trust in different worlds and different times.

Episode 4: The Origin

Episode 4 of the final season is 1 hour and 4 minutes long. It will see Martha Nielsen and Jonas Kahnwald travelling to the future, 2052. They get a glimpse of the grim future that is awaiting the residents of Winden and the four interconnected families. Meanwhile, in the 1954 timeline, two residents of Winden go missing, while Hannah Kahnwald receives surprising news.

Episode 5: Life and Death

While the audiences are approaching the end of the final season, the series of events become even more haphazard. In the 2020 timeline, Claudia Tiedemann gets a visitor who delivers a warning to her. A day before the apocalypse Jonas begins to questions Eva’s motives.

Read | 'Dark' series quiz: How well do you remember the Netflix series?

Episode 6: Light and Shadow

In the episode, viewers see that Adam, who is Jonas Kahnwald from different timelines, has held Martha Nielsen, Jonas’s love interest and friend, captive. On the day of the apocalypse, an increasingly distressed Martha begs Bartosz Tiedemann for his help. The episode is 58 mins long and very heavy.

Episode 7: Between the Time

This episode is possibly one of the most action-packed among others in the Dark Season 3 episodes list. Across three centuries we see Winden residents struggling to hold on to their lives. They are also desperately trying to save and find their loved ones. Between the Time is one of the longest Dark Season 3 episodes as it is 1 hour 9 minutes long.

Read | 'Dark' series: Louis, Andreas & Dietrich talk about playing three graphs of Jonas

Episode 8: The Paradise

The finale episode is when all the loose threads of the mysteries surrounding Dark come together. In the 1 hour 13-minute long finale episode, audiences will get to see many versions of their favourite characters across different timelines. Claudia Tiedemann meets Adam and explains to him how every family and every incidence in Winden is connected. Furthermore, she also reveals that he has the power to break and destroy the knot.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.