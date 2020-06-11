Shirley Ending Explained: A Pattern Of Impacting Yet Appalling End Meets The Fate Of Rose

Shirley is the real-life story of Shirley Jackson, one of the most popular fiction writer in American Fiction. The film Shirley released on Hulu recently and the ending left many appalled. The Josephine Decker directorial left many curious to why the director had followed the logical yet depressing ending. To know why Shirley ended the way it did, read on.

Also Read | Shirley Setia Talks About Her Struggles With 'Maska'; Says She Had To Face Many Rejections

Shirley ending explained

The screenplay of the acclaimed film was curated by Sarah Gubbins. The screenwriter revealed why the ending was established (Spoiler alert!) the way it is. Towards the end, the character Rose is seen leaving with Fred only to be found dead by the rocks. The reason for her death is not revealed and left many fans curious. According to reports and speculations, Rose might have killed herself out of her own misery.

Also Read | Can't Wait To Resume 'Nikamma' Shoot Once It's Safe To Get Back To Work: Shirley Setia

Shirley Jackson is known to kill her main characters at their own hands. Earlier, in her novel Hansaman, the main character Natalie Waite is driven mad due to her exploration of arts and kills herself. According to Sarah Gubbins, the ending is a complex one, which needs to be left alone. The sad, lone act is the climax without much probe. There are patterns of Shirley’s personal work over the years and her essence of the end is impactful but sad. This is similar to Shirley herself as she contributed greatly to the way the characterization works, as per Sarah.

Shirley movie review

Shirley’s work emphasizes women’s perspectives. Be it the sex scenes in the film or the death. Every scene was a reaction to women wanting to escape. Rose wanted to leave as she felt she deserved more and better. Shirley set the women in her stories to greater freedom. Rose never diminished from exploring herself, with or without Fred, and she made a pact to set herself free in the story and that is what happens in the end.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana, Shirley Setia And Other Celebs In Their Simpsons Avatars

Shirley Jackson is known for her works like The Lottery and The Hangsaman. For her former work, she received the hatred that she didn’t deserve as per reports. Furthermore, the film is streaming on Hulu with a paid subscription. The lead role in the film is essayed by Elisabeth Moss.

Also Read | Manisha Koirala And Shirley Setia's First Song Of 'Maska' Out, Watch Video

Watch the trailer of the film Shirley

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.