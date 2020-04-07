Shirley Setia Talks About Her Struggles With 'Maska'; Says She Had To Face Many Rejections

Shirley Setia recently made her acting debut in the Netflix movie, Maska. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, the diva opened up about the struggles that she faced as an actor. Shirley Setia spoke about how she got the role of Persis Mistry in Maska.

Last year, the makers of the film Shivani and Seher reached out to her asking her to audition for the movie they had in mind. Shirley Setia added that she went to their office learning three monologues that were given to her by them. The directors and makers wanted to see if she is really serious about acting as she was only singing at that time. Shirley Setia further added not many may know, but she had taken an acting course from New York academy.

The diva also shed light on the process that keeps her motivated as an actor. Shirley Setia said that one has to put their minds to it and also one has to believe in themselves. One has to keep in mind that they have to do it no matter how long it takes because “bohot rejections milte hai on the way”. The actor also said that sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t while sometimes people come too close only to have it cancelled at the last moment.

One has to tell themselves that they are here for work, she said. At particular times, one has to also become their own motivational speakers to self-motivate, Shirley added. Maska also features Javed Jaffrey, Manisha Koirala, Prit Kamani and Nikita Dutta in pivotal roles. Maska revolves around the life of a young boy who wants to make it big in Bollywood.

Shirley Setia will soon make her Bollywood debut in Sabbir Khan directed Nikamma. The romantic-comedy movie is bankrolled under the banners of Sony Pictures Networks India and Shabbir Khan films. Along with Shirley Setia, Nikamma also features Shipla Shetty and Abhimanyu Dassani in the lead roles.

