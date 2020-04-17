Ayushmann Khurrana, Shirley Setia And Other Celebs In Their Simpsons Avatars

The COVID-19 outbreak has made people sit at home. In this time of crisis, many Bollywood celebrities are active on social media and they keep their fans entertained with their day-to-day life. Recently, many celebrities took to their social media to share an animated caricature of them that looked like the Simpsons. Bollywood celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Akshay Kumar were seen posting pictures on social media related to their Simpsons avatars. Take a look at the celebrities' Simpsons avatars.

ALSO READ | Ayushmann Khurrana Hails Ayushman Bharat Scheme For Providing Free COVID-19 Treatment

Bollywood celebrities, Simpsons avatars

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana posted an animated picture of him and his wife, Tahira Kashyap. In the picture, Ayushmann is seen wearing a white t-shirt paired with a yellow and red jacket. He has also worn denim trousers. His wife Tahira Kashyap is seen sporting a white top and blue denim pant with JOMO written on the top. Tahira is also seen wearing specs in the post. The post has gained over 500K views on Instagram. Ayushmann Khurrana also mentioned in the post that they both are not as mad as the Simpsons but they sure are crazy about the show.

ALSO READ | Ayushmann Khurrana & Tahira Kashyap's Simpsons Avatars Will Leave You In Splits

Shirley Setia

Shirley Setia also posted her and her mom's Simpsons avatar on Instagram. She also mentioned in the post that she loves The Simpsons. Fans commented heart emojis on Shirley Setia's post.

ALSO READ | Shirley Setia Talks About Her Struggles With 'Maska'; Says She Had To Face Many Rejections

Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte also took to her Instagram and posted a solo animated picture of her. Prasad Bhat, who made her animated character, commented on her post. Radhika mentioned The Simpsons characters Marge Simpson and Lisa Simpson in her post.

ALSO READ | Radhika Apte's Family Tree: Here's Everything You Need To Know

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.