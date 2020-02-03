Pamela Anderson And Other Celebs Who Ended Their Marriage In Less Than A Month

Celebrity couples are always the talk of the town especially when the news is about their marriage. Personal relationships are always one of the most talked-about aspects of a celebrity's life. However, not all celebrity marriages give their fans major couple goals. Sometimes, a relationship breaks for various reasons. Below is a list of the shortest celebrity marriages which barely lasted for some time.

Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters

Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters are the latest celebrity couples to be included in this list. The two got married only a few days ago, on January 20, 2020, in a secret wedding in Malibu. However, only 12 days after their wedding, Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters have now decided to take a break from each other.

According to reports, the two stars had not even filed the legal paperwork required to make their marriage official. In a statement to an entertainment portal, Pamela Anderson stated that she and Jon Peters would be very grateful for their fans support them in this decision, as they have decided to take some time apart to re-evaluate what they want from life and from one another.

Carmen Electra and Dennis Rodman

Back in 1998, basketball player, Dennis Rodman, married Baywatch star, Carmen Electra, in a secret wedding at Las Vegas. Their sudden marriage took their fans by complete surprise, and many wondered if the two were intoxicated during the time of their wedding. Only nine days after their wedding, Carmen Electra and Dennis Rodman filed for a divorce and annulled their marriage.

Cher and Gregg Allman

Another high profile celebrity wedding that ended in just nine days, Cher and Gregg Allman got married back in 1975. Once again, the two celebs met and got married in Las Vegas, and their wedding took place only a few days after Cher had divorced her last husband, Sonny Bono. Reportedly, it was Cher who filed for divorce nine days after the wedding once she found out about Gregg Allman's rampant drug and alcohol abuse.

Ali Landry and Mario Lopez

Ali Landry and Mario Lopez got married to each other back in 2004. Unlike the previous entries in the list, these two celebs had actually been dating for six years prior to their wedding. However, Ali Landry soon filed for divorce, only 18 days after their wedding, when she found out that Mario Lopez had been unfaithful to her.

Britney Spears and Jason Alexander

Britney Spears and Jason Alexander hold the record for the shortest celebrity marriage of all times. Back in 2004, Britney Spears tied the knot with her childhood friend, Jason Alexander, at a wedding in Las Vegas. Their marriage quickly became the most trending news at that time.

However, just 55 hours after their wedding, the two decided to annul their marriage, setting the record for the shortest celebrity wedding. Later in an interview with an entertainment portal, Jason Alexander revealed that Britney Spears' mother and manager were strictly against the wedding, as there was no prenup. Which was why the two had to end the marriage as soon as it began.

