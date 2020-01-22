Pamela Anderson And Jon Peters Get Hitched In Secret Ceremony At Malibu

Pamela Anderson is an American-Canadian actor and model, who rose to fame after getting selected as the February Playmate of the Month in the year 1990 for the Playboy magazine. Pamela Anderson became quite popular when she portrayed Lisa in the award-winning comedy series named Home Improvement. She gained international recognition for her performance in the action-drama television show Baywatch too.

Pamela Anderson tied the knot with Jon Peters

According to a leading news portal, Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters have tied the knot in a private ceremony in Malibu on January 20, 2020. The couple, first dated each other more than 30 years ago. Recently, the duo reunited and kept their relationship under wraps, reportedly and then finally got hitched.

In an interview with a leading media portal, movie mogul Jon Peters and expressed his love for the Baywatch actor. He said that Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist and she is yet to shine in a real way. He further added that there is much more than what meets the eye and that is one reason why he still loves her so much. He even mentioned that there are many beautiful girls and he could have married anyone but for all these 35 years all he wanted was Pamela as his life partner. He also shared that Pamela inspires him and he protects her and treats her like the way she should be treated.

Jon Peters first met Anderson in the mid-’80s at the Playboy Mansion where he noticed the actor, who had just moved to Los Angeles from her native British Columbia. But the duo before reuniting Anderson and Peters appeared to be travelling on different tracks in the recent years. The Baywatch star, 52, had moved to France and morphed into an international woman who was frequently photographed entering the Ecuadorean Embassy in London to visit friend Julian Assange or addressing animal rights issues at the Kremlin before Vladimir Putin. On the other hand, Jon Peters, 74, largely has stayed out of the limelight.

Image Courtesy: Baywatchtv Instagram/ Shutterstock

