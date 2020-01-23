Pamela Anderson’s Son Brandon Enthusiastically Reacts To Her Fifth Wedding

Pamela Anderson made the headlines recently after she got married in a secret ceremony on Monday. She walked down the aisle again for the fifth time and married Jon Peters, one of the most renowned filmmakers of Hollywood. Her son Brandon Thomas Lee could not be happier for them.

Pamela Anderson’s son Brandon reacts to her fifth marriage

Pamela Anderson's wedding with Jon Peters made Brandon Thomas Lee very happy. Talking to a leading news daily, the actor said that he is incredibly happy for his mother and Jon Peters. He mentioned that the two have known each other for over 35 years and he wished them luck in the next chapter of their lives that they have started together. Brandon Thomas Lee said that he will support the happy couple however he can and expressed his excitement at getting to know Jon’s family better.

Jon Peters, in an interview to a leading entertainment portal, said that Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist. She is yet to shine in a real way, and there is much more to her than what meets the eye.

Peters added that he would not have loved her so much if she was any different. He also added that he has been in love with Anderson for over 35 years now. He also said that she inspires him like no one else.

According to the reports, the couple first met in the mid-1980s at Hugh Hefner’s mansion. On this, Jon Peters said that he walked in and saw “this little angel” sitting at the bar. It was ‘Pammy’ and she was just 19-years-old. Peters said that at that very moment, he knew she would be a big star. He added that she was gorgeous, smart and very talented, and still continues to be the same wonderful person for him.

