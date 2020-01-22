Pamela Anderson Gets Married To Producer Jon Peters. Who Is This Hollywood Mogul?

Actor Pamela Anderson has tied the knot for the fifth time. The Baywatch star got married to the Hollywood mogul Jon Peters on Monday, January 20, 2020. Interesting, Jon Peters is also getting married for the fifth time in his life. The two first dated nearly three decades ago and have now finally joined in marriage. Here is some background about Pamela Anderson's fifth husband, Jon Peters.

All about Jon Peters, Pamala Anderson's fifth husband

Jon Peters is one of the most acclaimed and respected producers in Hollywood and has worked as an executive producer in several popular films. He was born on June 2, 1945, in Van Nuys, California. Some of the films that Jon has worked in, include Man of Steel, A Star Is Born, Ali and Wild Wild West. He is also set to produce the upcoming superhero film, Batman. Interestingly, before Jon Peters was a film producer and Hollywood mogul, he was a hairdresser on Rodeo Drive.

Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters first dated 30 years ago. Jon even proposed to Pamela during that time. However, Pamela Anderson rejected him due to the large difference in their age. Now that the two have finally gotten married, Jon Peter is 74 years old while Pamela is 52. Pamela Anderson also happens to be Jon's fifth wife, just as he is her fifth husband.

Speaking to an entertainment portal, Jon Peters stated that there are beautiful girls everywhere. He could have had his pick, but for 35 years, he only ever wanted Pamela Anderson. He added that she made him 'wild', but in a good way. Speaking to the same entertainment portal, Pamela Anderson said that no one compared to Jon and that she loved him deeply, like family. A source close to the couple told an international news agency that the two got married in a private ceremony at Malibu.

