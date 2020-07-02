Sia Defends Paris Jackson For Playing Role Of Jesus In Next Movie; Gets Trolled

Sia recently reached out to Paris Jackson amidst the new controversy that Paris has found herself in. Paris will play the role of Jesus in a new movie and the move has been heavily criticised. Sia recently tweeted a status in support of the 22-year-old model. Check out the entire story.

It was recently announced that Paris Jackson would play the role of Jesus in the new film named Habit. Many people criticised the choice and signed an online petition to block the film starring her. The petition has gained more than 260,000 signs and has labelled the movie 'Christianophobic garbage'. The movie will also have Bella Throne in it and is about a girl with a Jesus fetish who gets involved in the wrong things. The petition targets Warner Bros and Lionsgate.

With all the backlash going on, Sia, a famous singer, came in support of Paris. She tweeted out that she loved Paris and supported her no matter what. Here's what Sia wrote - Dear (Paris Jackson) I love you, keep going. I believe you are a good person. (emoji). Check out the tweet:

Dear @ParisJackson I love you, keep going. I believe you are a good person.

😊 — sia (@Sia) July 1, 2020

Netizens criticise Sia's tweet

Fans have had a negative reaction to Sia's tweet. Some netizens mentioned how Sia must first apologise to Paris for showing support for - "thoroughly debunked hype train regarding the fake "documentary" made by two men attempting to extort her father's estate for hundreds of millions of dollars." Sia had earlier tweeted out in support of the two men who claimed they were sexually abused by Paris' father Michael Jackson. It was later found that the allegations were not true as the Jackson estate had asked them to testify in court. All these events took place after Leaving Neverland, an HBO show, was released. The details of this case are still heavily debated. Many Twitter users criticised Sia's tweet heavily. Check out the tweets:

I think if you love her, you owe her an apology for jumping on the totally and thoroughly debunked hype train regarding the fake "documentary" made by two men attempting to extort her father's estate for hundreds of millions of dollars. — Casey Rain (aka S-Endz) (@CaseyRain) July 1, 2020

She supported the two frauds who accused Paris's dad of horrific abuse while suing his estate, trying to steal millions from Paris and her brothers, who are the beneficiaries of the estate. Sia didn't fact check anything in what those frauds said — Believe the victims of false accusers (@Hammertonhal) July 1, 2020

The nerve on you celebrities is awful!! Maybe start by saying sorry to Paris for tweeting your support of two frauds to your huge platform last year Sia.



Paris is beautiful and kind. She's grown into a wonderful young woman because of how her dad raised her.



Smdh pic.twitter.com/0QdLfXU1Go — Kathryn (@Kathrynbee12) July 1, 2020

Knowing and having seen your background of slandering her dad implies a lot when you say you believe she is a good person.

Michael and his kids are all good people, much better than you present yourself on this platform.

Do research maybe we will believe you. #WatchSquareOne — Tresfish - #1Billion4MJ (@Tresfish) July 1, 2020

Promo Pic Credit: Sia and Paris Jackson's Instagram

