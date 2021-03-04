Singer Elle King's Age, Career, Personal Life, Net Worth, And Other Information

Tanner Elle Schneider who goes by the stage name Elle King is an American songwriter, singer, TV personality and actor. She is very popular on social media and recently, it was revealed that she is expecting her first child with her fiancé Dan Tooker. Here is more information about her.

Is Elle King married? Who is Elle King's husband?

No, Elle King is only engaged to Dan Tooker, who is an artist and a tattoo practitioner.

Elle King's parents and early life

Elle King was born on July 3rd, 1989 and is 31 years of age. The celebrity was born in Los Angeles, California and is the daughter of previous Saturday Night Live cast member Rob Schneider and London King, who is a former model.

At an early age, she was influenced by an all-female hard rock band, Donnas. Elle has admitted publically that listening to Donnas became a pivotal moment for her when she decided to be a musician. At a young age, she also started listening to The Runaways and Blondie and that inclined her more towards music.

Films of Elle King

As far as her acting career is concerned, she made her debut alongside her father in the film, Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo. The film was directed by Mike Mitchell and was his directorial debut. The movie released back in 1999.

Elle went on to be a part of Dennis Dugan film, starring Rob Schneider: The Benchwarmers. The movie released in 2006. She went on to do films like Wild Cherry, The Last Playlist, which is a documentary, Love, Weddings & Other Disasters and Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids.

Music releases of Elle King

Love Stuff, released in 2015 and Shake the Spirit, released in 2018 form the two studio album released in Elle King’s name. Apart from these, as a lead singer she has sung Catch Us if You Can, American Girl, Under The Influence, America’s Sweetheart, Good Girls, Wild Love, Under The Mistletoe, and Drunk, among others.

Awards

Elle has won awards for her work in Fooled Around and Fell in Love and Different for Girls.

Elle King's net worth

According to the media portal Celebrity networth, Elle King’s net worth is $ 4 million. This when converted to INR is around Rs 29 crores.

