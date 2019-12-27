Aus Vs NZ: Australia Likely To Lose Boxing Day Test At MCG Due To Climate Change In Future

Australia gained an upper hand over New Zealand at the end of Day 2 of the 2nd Test in Melbourne on Friday. As the cricketing action looks all set to continue at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), reports suggest that the city might have to give away its traditional Boxing Day Test matches soon in the future. The latest reports come on the backdrop of extreme heat days rising over the past few decades.

After speaking to a couple of doctors this morning.. in my opinion cricket should be called off after 41C.. it’s a workplace issue now.. just my opinion .. — Dean Jones AM (@ProfDeano) January 7, 2018

Aus vs NZ: Australia likely to lose Boxing Day Tests at MCG

The rising temperatures in Melbourne exposed players and fans to unprecedented levels of heat at the MCG. According to the analysis by Monash Climate Change Communication Research Hub, the climatic crisis is already affecting Australian cricket. Quite recently, a Big Bash game was abandoned in Canberra due to a bushfire smoke near the stadium. Researchers are now suggesting that Test matches in Melbourne should be shifted to November or early December because weather conditions for playing cricket are becoming more ideal during that period of time.

The visiting New Zealand cricket team also could not prepare for the second Test as their practice game against Victorian XI was cancelled due to high temperature. The temperature at the ground reached as high as 43.5 degrees celsius at the time. Meanwhile, New Zealand’s Test match against the hosts went underway at Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 26. New Zealand suffered early setbacks on Day 2 in the form of Tom Blundell and in-form batsman Kane Williamson. Tom Latham and Ross Taylor safely negotiated the remaining few deliveries before stumps. New Zealand will resume batting on Day 3 at 44-2, trailing Australia by another 423 runs.

