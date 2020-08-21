'Sister Act' Cast: Whoopi Goldberg, Kathy Najimy; Full List Of Characters In The Film

Sister Act is an interesting comedy, crime, family drama movie that is based on a worldly singer who witnesses a mob crime. The police then hide her as a nun in a traditional convent where she has trouble fitting in. The film is helmed by Emile Ardolino and bankrolled under the banner of Touchstone Pictures and Touchwood Pacific Partners 1. The movie is known for its gripping plot, interesting characters and hilarious twists and turns in the story. Know who is a part of the Sister Act 1 & 2 casts below.

Whoopi Goldberg as Deloris

In the film, Whoopi Goldberg essays the main role of Deloris, a crooner at a famous bar. As per the trailer of the film, Whoopi witnesses a murder and then to keep her safe the police hide her a nun. She then tries to be like one of them but has trouble fitting in. Whoopi Goldberg garnered heaps of praise from fans and movie buffs for her role in Sister Act 1 & 2.

Maggie Smith as Mother Superior

In the film, Maggie Smith essays the role of Mother Superior who is in charge of the nuns in the convent. As in the trailer, Maggie is shown as a very strict and law-abiding nun who goes on to follow all religious acts perfectly. She is also not very pleased with Deloris behaviour as she is always seen correcting her to get things right.

Kathy Najimy as Mary Patrick

In the movie, Kathy Najimy essays the role of Mary Patrick, a nun at the convent. As seen in the trailer, Mary goes on to become good friends with Deloris as is also seen roaming with her at several places. They are also seen at the choir, dinner table and many more places together.

Barnard Hughes as Father Maurice

In the movie, Barnard Hughes essays the role, Father Maurice. As seen in the trailer, Father Maurice is often seen celebrating mass and while he is at it he seems not very happy with the choir group. But when Deloris joins in, he is very happy as they manage to get the chords and tune right.

Sister Act 1 & 2 Supporting cast

Mary Wickes as Sister Mary Lazarus in Sister Act

James Coburn as Mr Crisp in Sister Act

Michael Jeter as Father Ignatius in Sister Act

Wendy Makkena as Sister Mary Robert in Sister Act

Sheryl Lee Ralph as Florence Watson in Sister Act

Robert Pastorelli as Joey Bustamente in Sister Act

