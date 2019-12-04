Rhea Kapoor Is A Show-stopper In These Uber-cool Attires. See Pics

The Kapoor sisters know how to stun their fans with their style choices. Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor pull off simple attires with swag. Bollywood producer, stylist and backbone of Sonam Kapoor’s voguish outfits, Rhea has collaborated with her sister for a clothing line Rheson. We have compiled some of the fashion icon’s looks to make your eyes pop.

1. The classic ensemble

Rhea Kapoor effortlessly carried this blazer with black pants. She has teamed up a crisp white shirt with black skinny pants. Her shirt is featuring a plunging neckline and shiny neckpiece. Kapoor has covered her shoulders with a classic blazer and completed her look with middle-parted loose hair.

2. Slaying the 90s look

Rhea Kapoor is acing the classic '90s look. She has donned an unusual white shirt with oversized arms. Kapoor has teamed it with high-waist blue denim. Rhea has sported a broad silver chain as neckpiece and another one as a bracelet. For a rounded off look, she has opted for a pink lip and kept her curly hair open.

3. The hog on and relax look

Nothing can beat the pyjama look. The foodie’s love for butter chicken is quite evident in her outfit. Wearing a plain pale yellow tee, the producer seems to be relaxing just like her t-shirt says- Butter Chicken & Chill. For completing the look, Rhea is sporting large designer loop earrings.

4. The Indo-western style

The style icon is looking magnificent in this lavish attire. She has quirkily teamed up dhoti pants with the matching oversized blazer. The coat is featuring an embroidered silver snowflake-like pattern on the left side. Rhea has donned black bralette beneath the blazer. She is sporting curly hair and studded neckpiece for a rounded off look.

