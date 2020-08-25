Sister Wives' Madison Brown Talks About Her Daughter's Boyd Amputation Surgery

Sister Wives' Maddison Brown Brush, popularly called Maddie, recently took to Instagram to reveal that her 1-year-old daughter Evangalynn Kodi underwent amputation surgery. In the surgery, Maddie revealed doctors had to amputate her leg. Read ahead to know more about Maddie Brown's daughter's health.

Also Read | 'Lucifer' on Netflix: When Tom Ellis aka Lucifer won hearts with his singing prowess

In the post, viewers could see Madison Brown with her daughter sporting a face mask. Evangalynn could be seen with bandages on her left leg and right hand as well, as doctors had helped her to gain mobility in her hand. The picture seemed to have been clicked at the hospital.

Also Read | Netflix asks people to caption still from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, gets hilarious replies

Sister Wives' Madison Brown penned down a positive caption with the post. The actor mentioned that her daughter had received gifts on her 1st birthday. She wrote - " Her surgeon laid the groundwork for her new foot and mobility it will bring, by way of a boyd amputation. Another gave her some extra mobility in her hand, by clipping her webbing she had in her right hand. She is home and is recovering beautifully." (sic)

Also Read | Filmyzilla leaks Bobby Deol starrer 'Class Of 83' post its Netflix release

Fans and admirers of the actor sent their warm wishes to Madison's daughter. Many fans mentioned that Evangalynn was very brave. Take a look at the comments on the post:

Pic Credit: Madison Brown's Instagram

Also Read | Netflix's 'Unsolved Mysteries' will return on October 19

Sister Wives' Madison Brown's daughter Evangalynn was diagnosed with oligodactyly, which is an abnormality that happens when a baby is born with five fingers in her hands. As reported by People, Evangalynn had two of her fingers fused together and she didn't have a toe and a thumb. In addition to that, one of her legs were missing calf bone.

Earlier, Sister Wives' Madison Brown's husband had also mentioned that their daughter suffered from FATCO syndrome which affected the formation of bone in the body and they had to wait till her first birthday to get her treated. He also mentioned that Evangalynn was diagnosed with oligodactyly before she was born.

Sister Wives

Sister Wives is an American reality TV show about a polygamist family, which includes father Kody Brown, his four wives (Meri, Janelle, Christine and Robyn) and their 18 children. Sister Wives cast consist of Kody Brown and his four wives with occasion inclusion of neighbours and friends. The show can be seen on TLC.

Promo Pic Credit: Madison Brown's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.