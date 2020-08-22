Netflix Asks People To Caption Still From Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Gets Hilarious Replies

Netflix India is back with another ‘caption this’ post, and this one features a still from the 2011 film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The streaming giant is known for frequently engaging with their users by posting caption challenges on its social media handles, with each post receiving over thousands of amusing responses.

Many of you probably still remember some famous dialogues from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. From, “Insaan ko dibbe mein sirf tab hona chahiye jab woh mar chukka ho,” to “Sieze the day my friend pehle is din ko poori tarah jiyo,” to the insanely popular “Kya tum mantally challenged ho my bwoy?” And now Netflix gave netizens a chance to come up with creative responses of their own by captioning this still from the movie. Users mostly go all out and come up with hilarious replies and their recent post is no different, which elicited equally amusing yet creative responses.

The streaming platform shared a still from the 2011 film’s famous song ‘Senorita’ that features the male leads Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol. And instead of giving the picture a caption, Netflix asked people to caption the image. Users let their creative juices flow and came up with absolutely amusing phrases.

Netizens come up with hillarious and creative responses

The Netflix caption challenge has taken the internet by storm. Since being shared online, the post has garnered over two lakh likes and almost 2000 comments with people sharing hilarious and creative responses. From waiting for the ‘the Pani Puri wala bhaiya to open up’ to ‘relatives eagerly looking at my results’, netizens surely came up with creative captions. Check out some of the replies here:

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara which had an ensemble cast -- Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin was well received by viewers and critics alike and still remembered for its liveliness. The film’s story revolves around the life of three childhood friends -- Arjun (Hrithik), Kabir (Abhay) and Imraan (Farhan) -- who revive their good old days by planning a trip before Kabir’s marriage.

(Image credit: Netflix India's Instagram)

