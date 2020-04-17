'Skyfall' Was Highest Grossing Film In Franchise's History, Know Other Fun Facts

Daniel Craig is all set to pick up the mantle of James Bond for one last time in No Time to Die. Daniel Craig has done a total of five bond films to date and one of the best of theses films is Skyfall. In Skyfall, Daniel Craig's James Bond's loyalty to M is tested when an agent from the past comes to haunt M and attacks her. In this film, the MI6 is under attack and 007 has to destroy the threat no matter what it costs him on a personal and a professional level. Here are some lesser-known and trivia facts from the film Skyfall.

James Bond Skyfall trivia

Daniel Craig performed the stunt of leaping and sliding down the escalator rail himself.

Daniel Craig had got a personal invitation from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II to promote James Bond at the Opening Ceremony of the 2012 Olympic Games in London in the games. This video was titled The Arrival, and in this video is James Bond meets with the Queen to escort her safely to the stadium. The segment has been said to be the Queen's first acting role.

The passport used by Daniel Craig in Skyfall was not a prop but was an authentic document as issued by the British Home Office, according to producer Michael G. Wilson. This passport is encoded with information that would instantly flag its improper use in any official transaction. The actual details shown on Bond's passport in this movie are as follows: Name = John Adam Bryce; Date of Birth = 16th December 1968; Sex = Male; Place of Birth = London; Date of Issue = 22nd June 2012; and Expiry Date = 22nd August 2029.

For the motorcycle chase in Turkey, Coca-Cola was sprayed on the tarmac of the streets in Istanbul to keep the bikes from sliding. Coca-Cola is not official product placement in the movie, though there was a Coke Zero marketing campaign that tied in with the movie. Coke Zero would have been less effective, as the sugar in Coca-Cola makes it sticky.

This was the most successful James Bond movie at the international box office in the official film franchise's history.

In fifty years of James Bond movies, this is only the second film in which Bond suffers a gunshot wound. Apart from this, he was shot once in the 1965 film Thunderball during the Junkanoo chase.

