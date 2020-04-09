Margot Robbie Can Be The Next 007, Says Former 'James Bond' George Lazenby

Margot Robbie has done action flicks, Margot Robbie has done romance dramas. But now it seems she might feature in one of the James Bond movies but not as a Bond girl rather as 007 itself. According to former James Bond, George Lazenby, Robbie is the perfect choice for a female 007. With Daniel Craig's No Time to Die being his last Bond movie, Robbie might be just land the role for the next one.

George Lazenby thinks Margot Robbie is the perfect female 007

In an interview with an international daily, George Lazenby said that it was a good idea to have a woman play 007 now. Also, he would rather see a woman than a man on screen playing Jane Bond. He further revealed that earlier he was listening to Margot Robbie on the television and he thought she would be perfect for James Bond's woman counterpart.

Praising Margot Robbie, George Lazenby further added that she came across like someone who is "confident". According to him, if one can "pull that off", then the audience would believe it. Not to mention, Robbie has tons of experience with the action genre itself in movies like Suicide Squad, Harley Quin: Birds of Prey, Focus and more.

George Lazenby, like Margot Robbie, is also an Australian actor. He, however, played 007 in only one James Bond movie namely On Her Majesty's Secret Service. In the 2017 Hulu documentary, Becoming Bond, he narrated how he landed the role of James Bond. He also shared how the role of 007 impacted his acting and his career henceforth.

Meanwhile, the next movie in the James Bond series, No Time to Die, was supposed to release on April 2, 2020. However, with the Coronavirus pandemic, the release has been postponed to November of 2020. It is expected to hit the UK screens on November 12 as of now.

James Bond No Time to Die is touted to be Daniel Craig's last stint as 007. Besides him, the movie also stars Léa Seydoux who will reprise her role as Madeline White. Lashana Lynch will also be the new Bond girl in the film while Rami Malek will star as the Bond villain. Meanwhile, Ben Winshaw, Jeffrey Wright, Ralph Fiennes, Christoph Waltz and Naomi Harris will also be reprising their roles in No Time to Die.

