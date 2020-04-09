The Debate
Margot Robbie Can Be The Next 007, Says Former 'James Bond' George Lazenby

Bollywood News

Former James Bond George Lazenby, is of the opinion that Margot Robbie might perfect for the actor to play female 007, Jane Bond. Read on to know more.

Written By Shruti Mukherjee | Mumbai | Updated On:
james bond

Margot Robbie has done action flicks, Margot Robbie has done romance dramas. But now it seems she might feature in one of the James Bond movies but not as a Bond girl rather as 007 itself. According to former James Bond, George Lazenby, Robbie is the perfect choice for a female 007. With Daniel Craig's No Time to Die being his last Bond movie, Robbie might be just land the role for the next one. 

George Lazenby thinks Margot Robbie is the perfect female 007

In an interview with an international daily, George Lazenby said that it was a good idea to have a woman play 007 now. Also, he would rather see a woman than a man on screen playing Jane Bond. He further revealed that earlier he was listening to Margot Robbie on the television and he thought she would be perfect for James Bond's woman counterpart. 

Praising Margot Robbie, George Lazenby further added that she came across like someone who is "confident". According to him, if one can "pull that off", then the audience would believe it. Not to mention, Robbie has tons of experience with the action genre itself in movies like Suicide Squad, Harley Quin: Birds of Prey, Focus and more. 

Also Read: James Bond Guns Stolen From London House, Collection Included 'Die Another Day' Pistols

George Lazenby, like Margot Robbie, is also an Australian actor. He, however, played 007 in only one James Bond movie namely On Her Majesty's Secret Service. In the 2017 Hulu documentary, Becoming Bond, he narrated how he landed the role of James Bond. He also shared how the role of 007 impacted his acting and his career henceforth. 

Also Read: James Bond Star Lea Seydoux Talks About MeToo Movement; Says 'it's Riddled With Hypocrisy'

Meanwhile, the next movie in the James Bond series, No Time to Die, was supposed to release on April 2, 2020. However, with the Coronavirus pandemic, the release has been postponed to November of 2020. It is expected to hit the UK screens on November 12 as of now.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lashana Lynch (@lashanalynch) on

Also Read: Margot Robbie Supports Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Decision Of Leaving Royal Family

James Bond No Time to Die is touted to be Daniel Craig's last stint as 007. Besides him, the movie also stars Léa Seydoux who will reprise her role as Madeline White. Lashana Lynch will also be the new Bond girl in the film while Rami Malek will star as the Bond villain. Meanwhile, Ben Winshaw, Jeffrey Wright, Ralph Fiennes, Christoph Waltz and Naomi Harris will also be reprising their roles in No Time to Die

Also Read: Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie And Some Of The Other Best-dressed Celebs At The Oscars

Also Read: 'James Bond: No Time To Die' To Feature Nokia's First 5G Smartphone

 

 

First Published:
