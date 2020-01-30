Snoop Dogg Shares A Touching Message From His Mom After Kobe Bryant's Death; Read Details

The world recently lost the sports legend, Kobe Bryant on January 26, 2020. As the news came, thousands took to social media to express their grief over the loss. The player's close friends and family, including many celebrities also took to social media to pray for him and his family. Amongst many others, Snoop Dogg was a close friend of Bryant. He also shared a series of pictures and videos with the player on his social media. The rapper took to his social media to share a comforting text from his mother that he received after Kobe's demise.

Snoop Dogg shares his mother's comforting text after Kobe Bryant's death

The Beautiful singer's mother consoled him and told him that she loves him. She also expressed how Kobe's passing has wounded them. She further added that if he needs her, she is there for him. Posting this emotional text on his Instagram, Snoop Dogg captioned the picture saying thank you to his mom and added that prayers and I love yous are in season.

Snoop Dogg's love and admiration for Kobe was never a secret.. Earlier he took to social media to share a video of him and Bryant together. He captioned the post saying love and love and that he is glad Kobe knew how much he loved him. A lot of fans took to console him and expressed their grief in the comments on the post.

The social media also witnessed a lot of other celebrities posting their thoughts over this. Popular football star David Beckham also took to his social and expressed his emotion in a long post. While some people were trying to process this news, a lot of people were disbelief and expressed how shocking it was to hear about it. Popular artist, Drake, also took shared a post on his social media and said that it can't be.

