Celebs Like Justin Bieber & Snoop Dogg Want The NBA To Change Logo In Honour Of Kobe

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant died due to a helicopter crash in Calabasas on January 26, 2020. The reason for the crash is still being investigated. Following the tragic and shocking death of Kobe Bryant, some of Kobe’s fans took to the NBA committee to change the logo of the NBA games in honour of the late Lakers champion. Some of the fans have signed a petition on Change.org and wanting to change the logo. Here are all the details about it

Celebes & fans sign a petition to ask NBA to change their logo

It was reported that the heartbroken fans of the legendary plater have signed a Change.org petition which is made in regards to convince the National Basketball Association to honour Bryant by changing the NBA league's logo. Reportedly, fans have asked the association to change the logo and feature Kobe Bryant on it. Currently, the logo features another Lakers icon, Jerry West.

The maker of the petition Nick M wrote this on the petition "With the untimely and unexpected passing of the great Kobe Bryant please sign this petition in an attempt to immortalize him forever as the new NBA Logo. I wish Kobe was still here and I never had to make this petition, to begin with. But sadly that isn’t the case, my condolences go out to the Bryant family and everyone who was involved in this accident. Once again thank you all."

By Monday evening, about 1.3 million people had signed the petition with more and more people signing the petition every second. Other than fans, celebrities have also taken to their social media to urge NBA to change the logo. Here are a few celebrities who are promoting the petition.

Celebs like Justin Bieber and Snoop Dogg want the NBA to change the logo

(Image courtesy: Snoop Dogg Instagram)

