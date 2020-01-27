Sofia Vergara Takes On Dolly Parton Challenge With A Bikini And A Puppet

The Dolly Parton challenge is the latest trend on social media. The trend has spread worldwide and celebrities and various other pages have participated in this challenge initiated by the singer. The challenge requires its participants to pick four pictures of themselves which they they have to post on four media websites, namely LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Tinder.

Sofia Vergara takes on the Dolly Parton challenge

Also Read | You'll Never Guess Which Actual Modern Family Visited Modern Family's Set

The latest participant in this challenge is the gorgeous Sofia Vergara. The Modern Family actor chose to not go with the traditional headshot for the LinkedIn section. Instead, she used a professional-looking still from Modern Family. The stylish cream coloured trench coat added to the professional look Sofia was trying to achieve.

Source: Sofia Vergara Instagram

Also Read | David Beckham Flaunts Acting Skills In Awkward Modern Family Cameo Alongside Courteney Cox

For her Facebook section, she used a throwback photo of the fictional family that she has been a part of for years. She was seen in her character as Gloria Pritchett, and she looked stunning in her blue leopard print top. She stood beside Jay who rocked a red velour tracksuit with white accents on the sleeve.

Also Read | Sofia Vergara Announces 'Modern Family's' Final Episode With Cast

For her Instagram entry, she used one of the most commonly loved themes spotted amongst Instagram users — food. In the picture, she was standing in a kitchen cooking a pot of queso. For her Tinder photo, Sofia was seen rocking a white bikini with a white sash, holding a puppet. Her puppet friend looked grumpy with his eyebrows adding to the disapproval.

Also Read | Sarah Hyland's Cryptic Tweet Confuses Fans Over Her Lack Of 'Modern Family' Airtime

The Tinder photograph uploaded by the actor was used in an episode of the Modern Family. The white sash she wore had the word 'Miss Barranquilla' written on it. As reported by an entertainment portal, Barranquilla, Colombia, is Sofia’s home town in real life, to which she gave a shout out in the 2012 episode titled “Yard Sale”. The dummy she uses has a name, it is called Uncle Grumpy. This humorous dig by the actor was loved by fans as they showered her with praises in the comment section.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.