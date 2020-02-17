'Sonic The Hedgehog' Speeds Past $100 Million Mark At Box Office In Its First Weekend

The makers of Sonic The Hedgehog were evidently under a lot of pressure to deliver a good film after the first trailer for the film was received with major backlash. After pushing the film ahead by almost a year to redesign the titular character from the scratch, Sonic The Hedgehog movie has finally hit the silver screen along with an uproar of love by ardent fans and general moviegoers who have given the film a big thumbs-up with a $100 million debut at the global box office. Read details below -

Sonic The Hedgehog breaks video game movie box office record

Sonic The Hedgehog made a $57 million debut in its first weekend at the box office in the USA. This has broken the previous video game top grosser record of $54.3 million held by Detective Pikachu. The film is also expected to cash-in big on its fourth day in the USA box office as Presidents Day 2020 holiday will keep movie theatres busy.

Sonic The Hedgehog turned out to be a juggernaut of success in other markets other than the USA too. The film has managed to rake in big numbers from major markets like Mexico and UK which has allowed the film to go past the prestigious $100 million mark at the box office within first three days of its release. As per reports, Sonic The Hedgehog brought in $6.7 million from Mexico, $6.2 million in the UK, $4.3 million in France and $3.3 million in Germany respectively.

The film will next hit the major market of Japan on February 20, 2020, which is expected to give the film even a further boost. Sonic The Hedgehog will eventually release in India on February 28, 2020, along with other markets in Asia. the film is expected to have a healthy run at the box office with trade analysts reportedly predicting the film to have a lifetime total around $350-400 million worldwide.

