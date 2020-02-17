Liam Hemsworth's Deep Bond With Brothers Chris And Luke Is Evident In THESE Pictures

Ever since Liam Hemsworth has separated with his wife Miley Cyrus, he has been turning to support from his brothers Chris Hemsworth and Luke Hemsworth. Multiple reports suggest that the actor bought a house next to Chris' in Byron Bay, Australia. Even before the move, the duo stayed together for a while. According to reports, even Luke Hemsworth joined them in several instances.

Also Read | Liam Hemsworth's Travel Tips From His Vacations Will Help You Plan Your Next Trip

Chris Hemsworth, Luke Hemsworth and Liam Hemsworth share a great bond with each other and all of their Instagram is proof. The trio constantly share pictures with each other and their relationship is pure goals. According to multiple reports, the three of them love surfing and often catch good waves along the coastlines of their town.

Luke and Chris wishing Liam on his birthday:

Also Read | Liam Hemsworth Looks All "hulked Up" In His Latest Photograph

The Hemsworth brothers are also socially active. The three of them posted messages of contribution to the Australia fire and urged their followers to send help. Furthermore, the trio are gym lovers and love working out together. According to reports, Liam Hemsworth has a great amount of support from the family as all of their residences are in the same area and reportedly, they visit each other often.

The whole family at the 'Avenger's' premiere supporting Chris before the Miley-Liam separation

Also Read | Liam Hemsworth's Character In 'Most Dangerous Game' Is In A Race To Stay Alive?

Out of the three, Luke is the eldest and also the first who started out his acting career. Chris and Liam followed the footsteps of their brother. According to reports, Liam Hemsworth and Chris Hemsworth moved out of the home to pursue acting in Hollywood and Luke was supportive of their decisions.

Also Read | Liam Hemsworth VS Chris Hemsworth: Who Aces The Fashion Game Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.