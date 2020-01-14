The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Morbius Teaser Trailer Reaction: Jared Leto As The Living Vampire Stuns Fans

Hollywood News

Morbius teaser trailer is out, starring Jared Leto in the lead character of the living vampire from the Marvel Comics. Read to know audience reactions on it

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
MORBIUS TRAILER

Morbius is an upcoming superhero film based on the Marvel comic character of the same name. It stars Jared Leto in the titular role, along with Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson.

After, Venom (2018), it is the second film to be explored, inspired by Spider-Man characters. The first teaser trailer is out. Michael Keaton surprised the fans with his appearance in it. Read to know what the audience say about it.

Also Read | Jared Leto As A Pseudo-vampire In 'Morbius' Teaser Trailer; Watch Here

Morbius teaser trailer reaction

Also Read | Jared Leto Birthday: Best Roles Played By The Actor That Stunned Many

Also Read | Spider Man: Into The Spider-Verse 2 Is Set To Release In 2022

 

Morbius teaser trailer

One of Marvel’s most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease. Directed by Daniel Espinosa it is slated to release on July 31, 2020.

Also Read | Jared Leto Birthday: Hollywood Movies Of The Actor That You Must Not Miss At All

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DELHI HC SEEKS EVIDENCE
DELHI COURT PULLS UP POLICE
BJP SLAMS CONG'S RELIGIOUS SPIN
NAIDU CHALLENGES JAGANMOHAN REDDY
TANHAJI TAX-FREE IN UP
NETIZENS REACT TO QUEEN'S STATEMENT