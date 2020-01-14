Morbius Teaser Trailer Reaction: Jared Leto As The Living Vampire Stuns Fans

Morbius is an upcoming superhero film based on the Marvel comic character of the same name. It stars Jared Leto in the titular role, along with Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson.

After, Venom (2018), it is the second film to be explored, inspired by Spider-Man characters. The first teaser trailer is out. Michael Keaton surprised the fans with his appearance in it. Read to know what the audience say about it.

Also Read | Jared Leto As A Pseudo-vampire In 'Morbius' Teaser Trailer; Watch Here

Morbius teaser trailer reaction

#MorbiusTrailer is reaallllllly good. As expected, Jared shines throughout the promo. Its DARK 😍 , comic-accurate and BG score is cool too👌. Aye, I'm excited.

⭐️⭐️⭐️🌟 pic.twitter.com/9goEEB9J2h — Geralt of Rivia (@itssan17) January 13, 2020

Not only am I feeling shook to the core but I’m thriving for this movie. I may think my body is ready for what’s gonna be thrown at me but I know damn well that’s a lie 💀 #MorbiusTrailer #Morbius https://t.co/DnxLOBe2St — 𝕒𝕝𝕒𝕫𝕒𝕖 🤡 (@lilwickedboi) January 13, 2020

#MichaelKeaton’s appearance as Vulture won me over with the new #MorbiusTrailer today! This film is gonna be sooo good! 😉 pic.twitter.com/CuSFY3VDJc — James Edwards (@ittatto23) January 13, 2020

Also Read | Jared Leto Birthday: Best Roles Played By The Actor That Stunned Many

a trailer that balances excitement and confusion to an impressive degree #morbiuspic.twitter.com/wvmOigWWl2 — The Brandalorian (@BrandonDavisBD) January 13, 2020

a trailer that balances excitement and confusion to an impressive degree #morbiuspic.twitter.com/wvmOigWWl2 — The Brandalorian (@BrandonDavisBD) January 13, 2020

#MorbiusTrailer had Vulture from Homecoming, Raimis Spiderman pictured as murderer but supposedly continuing Far From Home Events, supposedly connected to #Venom and Tyrese Gibsons from Fast and Furious is in this???!!! pic.twitter.com/v9hGyfBMcj — MrCamw1 (@MCamw1) January 13, 2020

Also Read | Spider Man: Into The Spider-Verse 2 Is Set To Release In 2022

DAMN! This movie looks super cool. I need to see this #MorbiusTrailer https://t.co/wSdcegtejK — XboxKaneda (@XboxKaneda) January 13, 2020

New #MorbiusTrailer looks pretty neat, I'm excited about the implications of an MCU partnership/agreement, only thing is please let those vfx be WIP... they looked so odd and out of place. Getting Aladdin 2019 Genie vibes, they have to be unfinished... please... — Anthony Rice (@Exile122899) January 14, 2020

Morbius teaser trailer

#MORBIUS - watch the teaser trailer now. In theaters this summer. pic.twitter.com/okT6cVcT7C — Morbius (@MorbiusMovie) January 13, 2020

One of Marvel’s most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease. Directed by Daniel Espinosa it is slated to release on July 31, 2020.

Also Read | Jared Leto Birthday: Hollywood Movies Of The Actor That You Must Not Miss At All

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.