Untitled Marvel Movie By Sony Gets A Release Date For 2021; Here's What We Know

Sony has had the rights to make Spider-Man movies for quite a long time now. From the 2002 Sam Raimi film to the latest Spider-Man: Far From Home, all the films were made by Sony or had a profit-sharing as Sony has the rights to Spider-Man and its related characters. After the recent deal of Sony and Marvel over sharing Spider-Man, a piece of new news has come out where Sony has booked a date for an untitled Marvel movie. Here is what we know so far about it.

Untitled Sony Marvel movie gets a release date:

The news came out after the Jeff Bock-run Twitter account Exhibitor Relations Co. 2 took to its Twitter and shared the date of an untitled Sony-Marvel movie. The date Sony has booked is October 8, 2021. What movie will be released is tough to speculate, but here are some fan speculations that suggest what the movie can be. Take a look at the tweet here:

Sony's web continues to grow.



UNTITLED SONY/MARVEL pic now set for Oct. 8, 2021. — Exhibitor Relations Co. 2: Box Office Boogaloo (@ERCboxoffice) February 11, 2020

Fans have been speculating that after Morbius and Venom 2 releasing in 2020, this 2021 movie can be based on characters like Silver Sable, Black Cat, Kraven the Hunter, Nightwatch, Madame Web, Jackpot, and Sinister Six. These movies will be set in Sony’s Marvel universe where films like Morbius and Venom are made.



Morbius is the first film that will be released after the Sony-Marvel deal of sharing Spider-Man. Morbius will be connecting the MCU to the Sony-Marvel Universe. It is reported that Spider-Man will be seen in both the MCU and Sony Marvel Universe. Fans have wanted to see Kraven the Hunter in a film for a long time. Kraven the Hunter is the Chameleon’s brother who is AKA Dmitri Anatoly. Dmitri was seen in Spider-Man: Far From Home, which makes the possibility of Kraven or a Sinister Six film releasing at the above date very likely. Only time will tell what film the fans will see on October 8, 2021.

