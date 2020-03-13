'Fast & Furious 9' Postponed By A Year; Will Now Clash With Akshay Kumar's 'Bell Bottom'

Fast & Furious 9 or F9: The Fast Saga is the upcoming ninth film in the Fast & Furious franchise. The movie stars Vin Diesel, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron. The movie which was scheduled to release in May has now been postponed. Read to know more.

Fast 9 postponed by a year

Fast & Furious 9 was slated to release on May 22, 2020. But due to the Coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak, the movie has been pushed ahead. It has moved by almost a year from its initial release date and will now reportedly release on April 02, 2021. The makers of F9 released a statement on their official social media handles, check it out below.

F9: The Fast Saga’s release date in India might also be the same. This means that the movie will clash with Bell Bottom starring Akshay Kumar which is also slated to release on April 02, 2021. Bell Bottom is said to be a spy thriller film, inspired by true events.

Earlier, Fast & Furious 9 would have clashed with two other biggies in India. It was Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai starring Salman Khan and Laxxmi Bomb starring Akshay Kumar. All three films were slated to release on the same day, Eid 2020. Although F9 has been postponed, the other two are still scheduled to hit the theatres on the same day, as of now. Both the movies have a good hype and big names in the star cast.

Fast & Furious 9 is directed by Justin Lin and is written by Daniel Casey. The movie will show Dominic Toretto and his family as they face a new deadlier enemy, Jakob who is Dominic’s younger brother along with their old nemesis Cipher. The trailer of the movie has created a good hype, but now the fans have to wait for a year to see the film.

