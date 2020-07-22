Priyanka Chopra Often Checks-up On Her Pregnant Sister-in-law, Sophie Turner: Reports

The news of Sophie Turner’s pregnancy was revealed in January. As per reports, Sophie Turner's sister-in-law, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been regularly checking up on her through video-calls.

A source close to Sophie Turner told Hollywood Life that Priyanka Chopra has been extremely supportive of her sister-in-law. The source also said that the Dil Dhadakne Do actress had been constantly checking up on Sophie Turner. The source shared that Chopra was extremely sweet as she constantly checked on Sophie in ‘any way that she could’, despite being home- quarantined with Nick Jonas. As per reports, Priyanka Chopra misses spending time with her sister-in-law and wishes to help her during the pregnancy.

The American singer Nick Jonas suffers from Type 1 diabetes, which puts him at risk for the Coronavirus. The actor has also opened up about the same on his social media handle. You can check out Nick Jonas’ Instagram post here:

According to reports, the Bajirao Mastani actress Priyanka Chopra is unable to meet Sophie Turner due to his health problems. Hence Chopra has been FaceTiming Turner to stay updated on her health. Chopra reportedly hopes to reunite with Joe and Sophie once the baby is born.

Sophie Turner's baby bump:

A source informed Hollywood Life that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are ‘close to the big day’ and expected the baby to arrive anytime soon. As per reports, Joe Jonas’ parents are currently living in L.A. Further, Joe is the only one who accompanies Sophie to the hospital due to the Covid-19 restrictions. The couple has also been asked to home quarantine themselves due to Sophie Turner's pregnancy and the Coronavirus pandemic.

As per reports, the couple has been spending their time cooking owing to the Coronavirus lockdown. Further, it has allowed them to conceal Sophie Turner’s baby bump from the public eye. According to a media portal, Joe has been showering a lot of love on his wife during this period. Joe has reportedly been cooking for his wife. Further, he has also given her foot and back massages. Hence, fans are sure that he will be a great father to his child.

Promo Image Source: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sophie Turner’s Instagram

