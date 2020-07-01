Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner Among The Few Stars To Feature In 'The Princess Bride' Video

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner will be seen together in an at-home version of The Princess Bride on Quibi. They will be joined by many other stars like Hugh Jackman, Tiffany Haddish, Jennifer Garner and more. The 10-minute short clip will benefit people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner will be seen together in an at-home 10-minute movie version of The Princess Bride. The movie will release on Quibi, which is an American platform to upload short movies. The app is currently used in the US and Canada. Many other stars will also be seen in the movie, like Hugh Jackman and Jennifer Garner, and the entire movie is home produced with Jason Reitman's direction.

Furthermore, the movie will help World Central Kitchen, which is a non-profit organisation that helps feed people amidst global problems like the pandemic. It was founded in 2010 and helped people when the devasting Haiti earthquake hit. 100,000 meals will be donated by the platform Quibi to help people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the short video that is being shared online, Sophie is seen playing Westley, the male antagonist, who is trying to help the princess played by Joe when their dog attacks them. The clip is hilarious and is very comical.

First look at Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas in Quibi’s homemade ‘The Princess Bride’ remake 👑

pic.twitter.com/P0j96kQoiG — Culture Crave 🎥 (@CultureCrave) June 28, 2020

In another clip of the movie, Hugh Jackman is seen wearing house clothes and announcing that he (the king) will marry a commoner. The shot then cuts to all the legos seen celebrating. Hugh can be seen giggling in the middle of his lines and in the end, fans can see actor Jennifer Garner emerge out of a room. Hugh has a dumpling steaming pan on his head as well. Check out the video:

Fans love Hugh's video

Many fans have responded to the video calling it hilarious and wonderful. One user mentioned that he was expecting Ryan Reynolds to also show up. Another fan wrote - Even in a rendition of The Princess Bride, Hugh Jackman wears his Laughing Man shirt. Check out the tweets:

Absolutely brilliant. Can't wait to see the rest. Ps can we have some more blooper clips please 🙏🙏 — HJ's Army (Fan Page; we're not Hugh) (@hjs_army) June 29, 2020

What fun,we need new installments daily,the way you say Buttercup,just a little English twang in there! Thankyou for the chuckle! Look forward to next episode 👸🏵🏵😃😉💞 — Tracy (@Tracy68069131) June 29, 2020

Even in a rendition of The Princess Bride, Hugh Jackman wears his Laughing Man shirt pic.twitter.com/99RBxekdwH — Jayden Marvel (@GemBiscuits) June 29, 2020

Why was I expecting @VancityReynolds to pop up? 🤣🤣🤣 — Dawn (@Dawn9469) June 29, 2020

