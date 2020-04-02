Joe Jonas Slips Into Jeans During Self-isolation; Sophie Turner Calls Him A Psychopath

It is an inevitable fact that during the quarantine phase, hardly anybody has the will to dress up. The same holds for celebrities too who may be lurking around in their PJs during their quarantine phase. However, Joe Jonas is an exception to that.

Also Read: Sophie Turner Reveals Why Joe Jonas Has Been Finding It Tough To Practice Self-isolation

Joe's wife, Sophie Turner recently revealed in an interview with Conan O Brien about her ultimate quarantine fashion that she is only wearing sweatpants at home. Sophie Turner also showcased her quarantine outfit in the virtual interview which consisted of a green sweatpants and sweater. However, Sophie Turner went on to say that her husband Joe Jonas tends to wear denim trousers at home wherein 'nobody could see him.'

Also Read: Sophie Turner Urges People To 'stay Inside And Don’t Be Stupid' As World Battles Pandemic

Sophie Turner goes on to call Joe Jonas a psychopath

Sophie Turner also called her husband Joe Jonas a psychopath because of this as she was appalled to see him wearing denim even during the quarantine phase. Sophie Turner also revealed that she. along with Joe Jonas. only head out to walk their dogs and that she is actually an introvert and a homebody. Sophie Turner reveals that she finds it great to be able to stay at home all day while her husband Joe Jonas is having a little difficulty as he is a real social butterfly.

Also Read: Sophie Turner Disses Evangeline Lilly For Choosing Her "freedom" During Coronavirus Scare

Sophie Turner recently shared an adorable picture of Joe Jonas

Sophie had also earlier revealed to an esteemed publication that the current isolation phase has turned out to be a prison for Joe Jonas but it is working out quite well for her. Sophie Turner recently also posted a picture of her husband Joe Jonas with a plate of white sauce pasta that he had cooked for her. In the caption for the post, she has also mentioned how this is one of the perks of marrying a 'good Italian boy'. Check out the adorable picture of Joe Jonas.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.