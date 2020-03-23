Sophie Turner Urges People To 'stay Inside And Don’t Be Stupid' As World Battles Pandemic

Actor Sophie Turner has taken a swipe at fellow actor Evangeline Lilly and anyone refusing to self-isolate during the coronavirus pandemic after she went live on Instagram. Earlier this week, actor Lilly announced on her Instagram that she was practicing “business as usual” and took the kids to the gymnastics camp and earned backlash, confirmed media reports.

Sophie along with her husband Joe Jonas Live streamed a video that featured her husband showing to the audience how to make a good English coffee, while she responded to fans' questions. She, however, eventually switched to the coronavirus awareness telling people to take precautionary measures and maintain social distance. She urged fans to stay indoors and take the pandemic more seriously making a reference to the actors like Lilly and Vanessa Hudgens who earlier said on Instagram that freedom was more important and defended their choice. “I have two young kids,” Lilly told a fan who called her decision irresponsible. “Some people value their lives over their freedom, some people value freedom over their lives.”

Stay safe and quarantine

Turner, meanwhile, urged her own followers to quarantine and stay safe and not heed the recommendations from such people. She said, “stay inside and don’t be stupid”. She further added saying, “Even if you count your freedom over your health. You could be infecting other people, other vulnerable people around you by doing this. So stay inside guys,” she repeatedly urged mentioning that it wasn’t a choice but an obligation.

A Self-portrait photographer Georgia Rosie Hardy also wrote on Instagram in response to Lilly’s opinion urging people to adopt more sincere measures. She posted, “Whilst yes, you may value your freedom over your life and that is your own choice, unfortunately, you also are saying you value your temporary freedoms over someone else’s life. Your choice affects them too.”

