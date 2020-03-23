Sophie Turner Disses Evangeline Lilly For Choosing Her "freedom" During Coronavirus Scare

Sansa Stark a.k.a Sophie Turner recently took to social media and dissed Ant-Man actor Evangeline Lilly. Lilly recently received heavy criticism on social media for not following the COVID-19 guidelines. Sophie Turner directly threw shade at Lilly in her recurring social media series, “That’s the tea”.

Sophie Turner throws shades at Evangeline Lilly

The Coronavirus pandemic has resulted in severe panic across the globe. Many people are strictly following the guidelines outlined by the WHO to prevent the spread of the ongoing virus. Many celebrities globally are endorsing these guidelines via social media.

But recently, Ant-man actor Evangeline Lilly came under attack on social media for continuing her regular chores and not practicing social distancing and self-quarantine guidelines. The Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner recently took a dig at Evangeline on social media.

Sophie threw shade at Lilly in her social media series, “That’s the tea”. Sophie told her fans to not be “stupid” amidst the ongoing pandemic and follow the guidelines. She directly quoted Lilly by saying that she does not care “about your freedom”.

i’m living for sophie turner dragging evangeline lilly and vanessa hudgens after they said the coronavirus quarantine is overdramatic and they value their freedoms over their health. sophie did not come to play pic.twitter.com/yWJckWPDDX — rey (@dicksgraysn) March 20, 2020

Sophie Turner further went on to urge her fan in regards to the Coronavirus pandemic. She said, “Stay inside. Don’t be stupid. Even if you count your ‘freedom over your health. I don’t give a **** about your freedom. You could be infecting other people other vulnerable people around you by doing this. So stay inside guys! It’s not cool, it’s not big, and it’s not clever…And that’s the tea.” In this video, Sophie Turner's husband Joe Jonas can be seen as well.

For those of you who are not aware of this, Joe and Sophie are reportedly expecting their first child together.

