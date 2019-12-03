‘Queen Of Winterfell’ Sophie Turner Turns Elsa In New York Snow, Joe Jonas Shares Video

Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner are currently on a vacation. They were seen celebrating their six-month anniversary at a romantic night out at a theatre in New York. The duo has been apart for a long time as Joe Jonas is on a tour with his brother all over North America and Europe. The Jonas Brother are on the Happiness Begins Tour which had kept the newlywed couple away from each other. But last night they were spotted by paparazzi. Here is all you should know about it.

Joe Jonas captures Sophie Turner in a boomerang:

The couple was spotted by paparazzi taking a stroll down the streets in New York. The couple did not pose for the paparazzi but the Games of Thrones' Queen of Winterfell, Sophie, was seen enjoying herself in Joe Jonas’s Instagram story. TIn the boomerang, we can see Joe has tagged Sophie Turner and also added a gif of Elsa from Frozen. Sophie is seen enjoying the snowfall. She was seen dancing in the video and it looked adorable.

Sophie was seen in a white and black coat and comfortable track pants with sneakers completing her look. Joe Jonas was seen in a black jacket and blue track pants and a black skull cap. He was also wearing white sneakers completing his holiday look.

Sophie and Joe officially tied a knot on May 1, 2019, at a Las Vegas chapel. It happened a few hours after the Billboard Music Awards 2019. They exchanged their vows. The video of them getting married was live-streamed by their close friend Diplo by mistake. But months later, the duo got married again where all their friends and family were present to give them their blessings. Sophie Turner was last seen in Game of Thrones season 8, which did not live up to fan expectations and the Queen of Winterfell had a fall.

