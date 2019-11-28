Game Of Thrones Star Sophie Turner Did Not Expect An Happy Ending Of Sansa Stark

Game of Thrones Season 8 was the most controversial season among all in this cult TV series. While performances of the cast were appreciated, according to reports in a leading daily, audience was unhappy with the poor writing. Creators of the show David Benioff and D.B Weiss were blamed for the apparently hasty execution of the plot of the show. There was a petition signed with 1.5 million signatures and they were asked to remake the final season all over again. But not all characters were bad in the final season according to the fans. One of the good character arc liked by the fans was of Sansa Stark whose ending was much better than the fans expected. Though she did not win the Iron Throne, she became the Queen in the North.

Sophie Turner gets overwhelmed with the final scene:

The ending has shocked many as in GoT, one mostly does not have a happy ending as history surmises. No one was as surprised the way Sophie Turner herself was, as she steadily became one of the favourite characters among the fans. In Games of Thrones Season 8, there is a segment where Sophie is seen talking about the coronation of Sansa as the Queen of North.

i’m gonna start fucking crying seeing sophie in the dress is making me so emotional pic.twitter.com/utnpaRYbcY — tei (@sansasdove) November 26, 2019

In an interview with a media firm, Sophie said that she cannot really describe the moment when she read the final scene. She said that she was just very overwhelmed and that kept her reading and re-reading the same final scene. The actor felt a bit numb after because she never thought that she would be able to read the final scene. She further shared that she was really happy with the ending for her character and she never expected to get the Iron Throne.

Sophie was among the four GoT actors to garner an Emmy nomination for Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Along with her, Lena Headey, Gwendoline Christie and Maisie Williams were also nominated and even Fiona Shaw was on the list for her Killing Eve but all five lost the Emmy to Julia Garner who won the award for Ozark. Emmys 2019 was the first time when Sophie got nominated for Game of Thrones character of Sansa Stark.

