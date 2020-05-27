Sophie Turner Shows Off Her Baby Bump As She Strolls On A Beach With Joe Jonas; See Here

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got married at the Little White Wedding Chapel, Las Vegas in May 2019. The couple, however, got married for the second time in South France in June 2019. According to numerous sources, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting their first child together. However, the couple themselves have not confirmed the news.

Sophie Turner's pregnancy rumours were confirmed when Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were spotted on a walk together. Much to the fans' delight, Sophie Turner was seen flaunting her baby bump. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were spotted in Santa Barbara, California as they walked their dog, Penelope. Check out the pictures of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner that have gone viral.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s photos

Sophie Turner's growing bump was on display as she enjoyed a walk on the beach with her husband Joe Jonas in Santa Barbara, California on Monday as she donned a pair of grey socks with white sandals while she styled her blonde locks into an updo pic.twitter.com/oZ5Xz7vOTb — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) May 27, 2020

In the pictures, Sophie Turner showed off her growing baby bump in a white top and a pair of light blue coloured shirts. She even wore a grey coloured knee-length socks and a pair of white coloured flip flops. Sophie Turner tied her hair up and wore a pair of dark coloured glasses. She soon wore a grey coloured sweatshirt and got rid of the socks.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner walked their dog on the beach in California. The couple roamed around barefoot on the beach. Joe Jonas was seen sporting a dark coloured t-shirt and a pair of similar coloured shorts. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner wore matching white coloured face masks while strolling the streets of Santa Barbara.

In a video that has gone viral, the couple is seen strolling on the streets together. While Sophie Turner walks their adorable golden retriever, Joe Jonas carries a brown coloured paper box in his hand. Singer Joe Jonas has been spending some quality time with his wife, actor Sophie Turner. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the couple has been in quarantine in their house in Los Angeles.

In the at-home version of The Late Late Show, Joe Jonas told host James Corden what he was doing to spend his time in the COVID-19 lockdown. Joe Jonas said that he has been building a lot of Legos. He further added that he is not as good as his wife Sophie Turner. Sophie, according to Joe Jonas, is the talented one amongst the two when it comes to Legos. He further added that his job is just to assort the pieces of the Legos.

