Sophie Turner Spotted With 'baby Bump' While Strolling With Joe, Leaves Fans In Frenzy

Earlier this year, rumours of Sophie Turner began circulating. However, nothing was confirmed by either Joe or Sophie. But things seem to have changed as pics of Sophie with a baby bump have surfaced to the internet. Several fan accounts have shared the picture of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas holding each other's hands and walking down the road. In it, Sophie Turner appears to be visibly pregnant. Take a look at it here to know more.

Sophie Turner is pregnant? Pictures suggest so

A fan account by the name Game Of Thrones took to its Instagram on May 12, 2020, and shared a picture of Sophie Turner's pregnancy. In the picture, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are seen holding hands and walking down the road. In the picture, Joe is seen sporting a red T-shirt blue denim pants, and a navy blue jacket. Sophie, on the other hand, is seen a black comfy sweatshirt and black leggings as she tries to hide her baby bump. Both the stars are seen in a mask due to the ongoing pandemic. Take a look at the post here.

Before this, the Game of Thrones star was spotted getting out of a café with husband, Joe Jonas on February 26, 2020. On their outing, Sophie Turner was seen sporting a vintage-inspired babydoll dress by Dôen. The checkered print of her dress is complementing her long blonde hair. This flowing dress had raised the speculations of Sophie being pregnant. In the image, some fans thought that Sophie Turner was looking a little larger near her belly and hips. However, many attributed it to the cut of the dress making it appear so. She was also donning a pair of knee-high white boots and a white handbag that helped her conveniently hide her stomach. Take a look at the post here.

She is so cute, we don't deserve Sophie Turner Jonas pic.twitter.com/UqL5CWcKdG — Col (@JEVINJONAS) February 27, 2020

Now that pics of an actual baby bump have surfaced, many fans are happy for the couple and are congratulating them. However, it is important to note that nothing has been confirmed by the couple themselves yet. Here is how fans are reacting to the possible news.

LOOK AT THE BABY BELLY OMG I LOVE HER — 🦁𝑰 𝑫𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒎𝒆𝒅 𝒐𝒇 𝒀𝒐𝒖🌙 (@Lariska_Prgitay) May 12, 2020

She finally done hiding lol — Ness (@_Ness89) May 12, 2020

Omg her baby bump 🥺 — dolores abernathy's widow (@aryadeIrey) May 13, 2020

Her belly 🥺💖😭 I hope they have the first boy in the fam bam — Hailey 🌻 (@haileycryan) May 12, 2020

