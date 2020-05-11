Joe Jonas Discloses The Reason Behind His Impromptu Las Vegas Wedding With Sophie Turner

Cake by the Ocean singer Joe Jonas in a segment to interact with his fans answered a few questions posted on the internet about him. While answering an array of questions including his eating habits as well as quarantine, Joe Jonas finally disclosed the reason behind his impromptu wedding in Las Vegas. It had been reported that Joe Jonas and Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner got married in Vegas before officially tying the knot in France.

One of Joe Jonas’ fans wanted to know if Joe and Sophie actually got married in Vegas. While writing to the fan, Joe Jonas confirmed that they did get married in Las Vegas because of the law. He explained that they had to legally get married in the United States of America and hence they decided to have a spontaneous wedding.

I think it was super cute of @joejonas and #SophieTurner to get married in #Vegas!



P.S: The warning to inform the parents when u get married is just the touch I needed 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1pyCdSLM1L — ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@Ipost123) May 11, 2020

While answering the question, Joe Jonas wrote, ‘Yes, we did get married in Vegas by an Elvis Impersonator. We had to get legally married in the States, so we thought it’d be really fun to get all of our friends, invite them out, and do an impromptu wedding. And we actually had some people that I didn't really even know that well there. Some people I am now closer with, but Khalid was there. That was cool. And Diplo decided to live stream the whole thing. So thanks for that Diplo and with putting dog filters on our faces. It was great.’

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, however, had to face the wrath of his parents who he forgot to invite. Joe Jonas added that his parents were not happy when they found out about it the next day. He said, ‘It blew up in our faces because my parents called me the next morning and they were like “Did you just get married?” And I realised that I told everybody, but forgot to tell my parents. So, kids out there, make sure you tell your parents when you're getting legally married.’

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ Vegas Wedding

Diplo IGlive Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s wedding in Vegas with doggy filters 🐶 spot the candy rings 💯 pic.twitter.com/nn3wBDwOq3 — Kate Alyssa Caton (@katealyssacaton) May 2, 2019

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got married at the Little White Wedding Chapel, Las Vegas in May 2019. The couple only invited their friends to the wedding, which was officiated by an Elvis Impersonator. The news of the wedding broke after Diplo live-streamed the entire wedding on his Instagram account. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got married for the second time in the south of France.

