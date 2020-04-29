Joe Jonas Reveals What He Is Doing To Make A ‘house A Home’ During Quarantine; Read Here

Actor and singer Joe Jonas have been spending some quality time with his wife, actor Sophie Turner. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the couple has been in quarantine in their house in Los Angeles.

Joe Jonas has been quite active on social media and has been updating his fans about how he has been spending his time while being homebound. In the at-home version of The Late Late Show, Joe Jonas told host James Corden what he was doing to spend his time in the COVID-19 lockdown.

ALSO READ: Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Take The Couple's Challenge On TikTok

What is Joe Jonas doing in quarantine?

ALSO READ: Sophie Turner Gives Husband Joe Jonas A Quarantine Makeover, Marvels At Her Own Skills

In the video, James asked Joe Jonas what he is doing to make a ‘house a home’ during the COVID-19 lockdown. Joes Jonas said that he has been building a lot of Legos. He further added that he is not as good as his wife Sophie Turner. Sophie, according to Joe Jonas is the talented one amongst the two when it comes to Legos. He further added that his job is just to assort the pieces of the Legos.

Joe Jonas further added what type of Legos the couple have completed together. He stated that they have done not one but three Lord of the Rings Legos. He stated that they have done the lego of Hogwarts, which is the castle in the Harry Potter series. He further added that the Hogwarts Lego alone has 7,000 pieces. Joe Jonas concluded by saying that they have done the Lego of a Batmobile as well as Stranger Things.

ALSO READ: Joe Jonas Shows Off His Cooking Skills Amid COVID-19 Lockdown; See Pics

Joe and Sophie in COVID-19 lockdown

The Cake by The Ocean singer took the famous Couple Challenge with wife Sophie Turner on TikTok. The duo is seen sitting beside each other and answering questions that are asked to them. While the two seemed confused about who fell in love first, there is no doubt who is grumpier amongst the two.

According to numerous sources, the Game of Thrones actor and Joe Jonas are expecting their first child together. However, the couple themselves have not confirmed the news. Sophie Turner is seen wearing comfortable clothes like an oversized hoodie on multiple occasions since the news broke. This has only added fuel to the fire and ignited the rumours of her pregnancy.

ALSO READ: Joe Jonas Loses His Quarantine Beard In Evolution Selfie Post; See Photos

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.