Sophie Turner Had A Condition For Joe Jonas To Date Her & All Potterheads Can Relate To It

Joe Jonas recently revealed that it was not really easy to come into the good books of her now-wife Sophie Turner. The Game of Thrones actor had some conditions for Joe to fulfil before she would accept to go on a date. And the condition is nothing but watching all the movies of the Harry Potter series.

Sophie's demand for Joe

During an interview with The Late Late Show with James Corden, Corden asked Joe Jonas about how he and Sophie Turner were building various lego sets during the coronavirus lockdown. They built the Lord of Rings set, Harry Potter set, Stranger Things Lego as well as a Batman one. Joe then revealed that the two were running out of options now that they have been doing it so much.

Joe Jonas then also revealed that Sophie had said that if he has to date her, he will have to watch all the Harry Potter movies. He then watched all the movies. Joe also added that this was when he fell in love with the franchise.

Jonas said that Sophie was not the only one who had a condition. He had asked the Game of Thrones actor to watch Lord of the Rings. Joe Jonas claimed that the young couple is now spending their time in quarantine by binge-watching Lord of the Rings and also building all the Legos that go with the movies. He said that it was fun to do so.

While the two are enjoying their time together at home, Sophie Turner had said in an interview with Conan O’Brien that Joe is a social butterfly. She added that staying inside felt like a prison to him. She described herself as an introvert and said that she is loving the fact that she has to just go and walk her dogs once a day.

