Joe Jonas Goes Shirtless As He Bakes Cookies With Wife Sophie Turner For Their Anniversary

Joe Jonas and Sophie turner recently baked cookies to celebrate their 1st anniversary as a married couple. Joe was seen shirtless as he tried to bake the cookies in order to make the anniversary extra special for his wife. The couple is currently observing self-isolation in their home in LA. Both Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are active on social media and often document the latest happenings in their lives online.

Joe Jonas goes shirtless as he bakes cookies with wife

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got married in Las Vegas last year and it was a wonderful event. Fans of both the stars were filled with joy upon finding out about the two. Soon they became one of the most loved couples and fans loved watching them together.

To celebrate their wedding anniversary, Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner decided to bake some cookies. In the first post, Joe can be seen wearing an apron, while completely shirtless as he captions the image as Baking time. In the next post, fans got to see Sophie’s hand sprinkling some salt on the freshly baked chocolate chip cookies.

Not too long ago, during a video call interview, Joe Jonas was asked about his anniversary plans. The singer had mentioned that he and Sophie Turner are the kind of couple who celebrate each other every day. Joe Jonas added that they would party even when they would complete a week of being together and hence partying was something they would love doing as a couple.

However, Joe continued saying that things have changed now due to the whole situation and the pandemic the world is facing. Further on, he added that he plans on recreating the Vegas wedding he had a year ago, but this time at home. Joe mentioned that he has set up a DJ and may create a nightclub-like atmosphere at home.

