South Korean Director Kim Ki-Duk Passes Away; Here’s A Look At Some Of His Best Movies

Korean director Kim Ki Duk, who was one of the best-known directors of the Korean film industry, died due to Covid-19 complications at the age of 59 in Latvia, according to a report by Variety. Fans and others from the film fraternity grieved over Kim ki Duk's death. The late filmmaker had made numerous films in his career which spanned for almost 20 years. Here is a look at some of the best films he made

Director Kim Ki Duk's top movies to binge on

1. Arirang (2011)

This film was very close to Kim’s heart as it addressed a personal problem that Kim experienced caused due to his previous film Dream. The film, which was entirely produced by Kim, is a documentary that helped him ‘understand human beings’

2. Moebius (2013)

Moebius is a horror-drama written and directed by Kim Ki-Duk. Reportedly, the film was initially banned in South Korea but later received approval by the Korea Media Rating Board and was met with a lot of fame and appraisal. The film stars Cho Jae-Hyun, Seo Young-Joo, and Lee Na-ra in the leading roles.

3. Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring (2003)

Based on the life of a Buddhist Monk, this film stars Su Oh-Yeong, Kim Young-min, Seo Jae-Kyung, and Kim Jong-ho in leading roles. This movie is deemed as one of the most popular feature films in Kim ki Duk's career.

4. 3-Iron (2004)

This film was very well received by the audience and was met with a series of positive reviews. The plot of the film revolves around a homeless man who falls in love with a woman who is a victim of domestic violence. Kim won the Silver Lion for Best Direction for this romantic-drama.

5. Address Unknown (2001)

This film was again very close to Ki-Duk as it is based on the real-life instances from his and his close ones’ lives. Kim received widespread appreciation for his ‘excellent’ direction in this film. The movie stars actors Yang Dong-Geun, Ban Min-Jeong and Bang Eun-jin in the leading roles.

