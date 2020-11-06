Thalapathy Vijay Says He Has Nothing To Do With His Father's New Political Party

Thalapathy Vijay’s father SA Chandrasekar registered a political party, All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, with the Election Commission on Thursday. According to a report by The News Minute, the actor recently made an announcement stating that he is not affiliated with his father’s political party in any way. He also warned people that any mischief in the name of All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam will not be taken lightly. His father had also previously mentioned that the party is not connected to Thalapathy Vijay.

Vijay is not connected to SA Chandrasekhar's political party

South Indian superstar Thalapathy Vijay recently made an announcement regarding his father’s newly founded political party, All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam. According to The News Minute, the actor released an official statement, distancing himself from the political party which has his name in it. He informed his fans and the public that there is no direct or indirect relation whatsoever between him and the political party that his father started.

Vijay also asked his fans to not support the political party just because his father has started it. He further added that his father’s involvement in politics will not affect or restrict him in any way. He also urged his fans to refrain from joining the political party as there is no link between the party and their fan club.

Thalapathy Vijay was also clear about the misuse of All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam. He warned people that they will take strict action against anybody who tries to carry out mischievous activities in the political party’s name. His clear statement came as a shock to many as most people assumed that he would have a part to play in the party. On Thursday, director SA Chandrasekhar had also made it clear that Vijay is not a part of All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam and the aim of the party was to recognize youngsters who carry out good deeds in Vijay’s name.

On the work front, Thalapathy Vijay is all set to be seen in the upcoming thriller, Master. The film is being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Xavier Britto. Master will also star actors like Malavika Mohanan and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles.

Image Courtesy: Vijay Twitter

