Rajinikanth's 'Muthu': Interesting Trivia About The Movie

Muthu, the 1995 film, is directed by K. S. Ravikumar and produced by Rajam Balachander and Pushpa Kandaswamy. The Tamil drama film features Rajinikanth and Meena in prominent roles. There was even a dubbed Japanese version of the film released after the release of Muthu. The movie was a monstrous success and was one of the highest-grossing Tamil movies during the time of its release. With all that said now, read on to know some of the most interesting trivia about the film.

Rajinikanth's Muthu: trivia

The movie marked the very first collaboration between actor, director and music composer for the film -- that is the first collaboration between Rajinikanth, Ravikumar and A. R. Rahman.

The movie had a Japanese version dubbed which was a monstrous success, in the year 1998.

With the massive success of the film, Rajinikanth, who essays the role of Muthu and Zamindar in the movie, gained a massive fan following across the world, mostly in the country of Japan.

Each time Rajinikanth makes moves with the horsewhip, different kinds of sound effects followed

The famous song Deewana Deewana from the flick titled Jung, which got released in the year 1996, was inspired by the soundtrack titled Thilana Thilana from Rajinikanth's Tamil film, Muthu.

