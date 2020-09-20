Akkineni Nageswara Rao's 96th Birth Anniversary: Check Out The Actor's Family Tree

Popularly known as ANR, Akkineni Nageswara Rao is a remarkable actor and a producer in the Telugu movie industry. He has essayed significant roles in several movies in his entire 75 years of career in the movie industry. Many of his family members are a vital part of the film industry in the present. Let us take a look at the family tree of Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

Akkineni Nageswara Rao’s family tree

Akkineni Nageswara Rao was born on September 20, 1924 in Andhra Pradesh. He did his primary schooling and later entered the theatre world when he was only 10 years old. He used to essay female roles as women during that time were not allowed to do so. His portrayal of female characters was liked by the audience.

Some of his fine work of art was seen in his dramas namely Kanakatara, Vipranarayana, Telugu Talli, Harishchandra, etc. He has an enormous family with some of the most phenomenal actors from the movie industry. The actor/producer was married to Annapurna Kollipara and has 5 children namely Akkineni Nagarjuna, Akkineni Venkat Rathnam, Saroja Akkineni, Sathyavathi Akkineni and Naga Susheela Akkineni.

Akkineni Nagrjuna is one of his most popular sons in the movie industry. He made his debut as a child artist in Velugu Needalu and in Sudigundalu, Akkineni Nageswara Rao played the lead role. Nagarjuna is well known in the Telugu film industry. He has also produced several movies and received two National film awards.

The actor was married to Lakshmi Daggubati who also comes from one of the prominent families in the movie industry. She’s the sister of actor Venkatesh. Naga Chaitanya Akkineni is the son of Nagarjuna and Lakshmi. They later go divorced after a few years and then he got married to Amala and had a son, Akhil Akkineni.

Nagarjuna’s first son, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni is also a remarkable film actor who his known for his promising performances in several movies and is now married to actress Samantha Akkineni. Here's a picture posted by actress Samantha Akkineni. Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya Akkineni are to be seen in the photo.

Akkineni Venkat Rathnam was a film producer and also one of the directors of The Annapurna Studios along with her sister Susheela. Akkineni Nageswara Rao established the Annapurna Studios in the name of his wife in the year 1975. Sathyavathi Akkineni got married to a producer named Surendra Yarlagdda and had two children, Supriya and Sumanth.

Lakshmi Daggubati, the ex-wife of Nagarjuna, comes from the family of the popular film maker, Daggubati Ramanaidu. Ramanaidu has 3 children namely Lakshmi Daggubati, Suresh Babu and popular actor Venkatesh. Rana Daggubati, who is an immensely talented actor in the South Indian industry, is the son of Suresh Babu.

More about Akkineni Nageswara Rao

ANR has been felicitated with Dad Saheb Phalke Award along with Padma Vibhushan, Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan. He has also won South Filmfare Awards as the Best Actor in a couple of movies. Apart from these, Akkineni Nageswara Rao has also a bag full of Nandi awards. Not many people know that there have been several books written on ANR by various writers.

