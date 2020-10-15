Spider-Man Will Be Accompanied By A Cute Spider-Cat In 'Spider-Man: Miles Morales Game'

Spider-Man games have been extremely popular over the years among ardent fans of the superhero. However, did you ever imagine that Spider-Man will be accompanied by a feline friend to fight the bad guys? If not, then brace yourselves for the upcoming Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales video game, which is all set to introduce fans with Spider-Cat.

Spider-Man to be accompanied by a cutesy Spider-Cat to fight villains

On October 14, 2020, a YouTube channel named Game Informer shared gameplay footage wherein Miles gets notified about a bodega robbery by his Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man app. For the unversed, bodegas are small neighbourhood convenience stores in NY. Most of these bodegas have their pet cats. In fact, there's an Instagram handle dedicated specially for these bodega cats. The IG handle has a follower base of over a whopping 230k.

In the video game, the bodega cat, called Spider-Cat, is stolen in the robbery. However, Miles successfully manages to rescue the feline and places it conveniently inside a backpack. From what's shown in the video, Spider-Cat's name in the game is going to be Spider-Man. Thus, it hints at multiple versions of Spider-Man taking on the bad guys to protect the city, alongside Miles. Also, after completing the quest, all the players will be rewarded with a cute Spider-Cat gear which comprises of a hoodie for the superhero himself and an adorable mask for the Spider-Cat.

As shown in the video shared by Game Informer, Spider-Cat will travel with Spider-Man in his backpack. However, the highlight of the upcoming game for many has been the fact that Spider-Cat will play a vital role in taking on the bad guys. It also scratches up their faces by meowing them away.

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, Twitterati also couldn't contain their excitement and took to the micro-blogging platform to share their opinions about the same. While one user wrote, "Just when I thought Spider-Man Miles Morales couldn't get any better, they reveal a Spider-Cat sidekick that helps out with takedowns", another tweeted gushing, "MILES HAS A SPIDER-CAT! I REPEAT MILES HAS A SPIDER-CAT!". Meanwhile, the video game will be released on November 12, 2020, for both PS4 and PS5.

