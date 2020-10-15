Spiderman Miles Morales Costume Revealed Along With New Spider-Cat Backpack

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is one of the highly-anticipated video games that is set to arrive on the next-gen PS5 at launch. The video game will be available in two game modes and is said to feature adaptive triggers, stunning visuals, and fast loading capabilities on the gaming console.

Also Read | League Of Legends Wild Rift: Early Access And Release Date Details

Spider-Man Miles Morales costume

Ahead of the game's official release on PlayStation 5, Game Informer has revealed a new Miles Morales suit where Miles can be seen wearing a helmet equipped with a headphone jack, and sporting a jacket over his signature Spiderman costume. He is also wearing a pair of gloves where his fingertips appear to cast some flashy red lighting.

Image credits: Game Informer

Also Read | Valorant Battle Pass Purchase Failed: What Is Causing The Issue And How To Fix It?

The video game magazine also shared a gameplay video where Spider-Man can be seen flying around with a backpack which has been designed to take his little spidey cat on his adventure.

Gamers will be getting a bunch of other Spider-Man Miles Morales suits or costumes as part of the game when it officially comes out. PlayStation owners will also receive several bonuses for pre-ordering the Standard Edition or the Ultimate Edition of the game from the PlayStation Store. These include a T.R.A.C.K. Suit, a Second Spidey suit, Gravity Well Gadget, and some extra skill points which will allow players to master new powers and combat skills much quicker.

Also Read | Fortnite Week 8 Challenges Leaked: When Will The Week 8 Challenges Come Out In Fortnite?

Spider-Man Miles Morales release date

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales was unveiled at the PS5 reveal event back in June 2020, and it will be released worldwide on November 12, 2020. The video game will be released as a launch title for the PlayStation 5 and will also be available on PlayStation 4.

Spider-Man Miles Morales price

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition for PS5 will cost $69.99, while the Standard Edition will be available for just $49.99. The Ultimate Edition will include Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Spider-Man Remastered featuring the complete video game along with three DLC chapters in the Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps adventure. The Standard Edition will only come with the base Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales game.

Also Read | FIFA 21 Pro Clubs Glitch: What Is The New Pro Clubs Glitch And How It Works?

Image credits: PlayStation Store