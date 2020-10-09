Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange To Be Part Of 'Spider-Man 3' Starring Tom Holland?

Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 is becoming one of the most anticipated upcoming films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It was earlier revealed that Jamie Foxx will be making his return as Electro in the third part. Now the latest news suggests that Benedict Cumberbatch will also be a part of the project.

Benedict Cumberbatch to play Doctor Strange in 'Spider-Man 3'?

The Hollywood Reporter recently broke the news that Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise his role as Dr Stephen Strange / Doctor Strange in the third Spider-Man film in the MCU. It is said that he will act as a mentor to Tom Holland’s Peter Parker / Spider-Man. The job was previously done by Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark / Iron Man in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Avengers: Infinity War, and by Samuel L. Jackson in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Cumberbatch’s attachment to the project gives it more star power and Holland’s Peter another father figure.

Benedict Cumberbatch’s appearance as Doctor Strange in Spider-Man 3 might also help to bring Jamie Foxx’s Electro in the MCU. The character was last seen in Sony’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2 where Andrew Garfield portrayed Peter Parker. It is speculated that Foxx could make a comeback as the supervillain in the movie as it will introduce the Multiverse in the MCU.

The multiverse is the next big thing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It was promised in Spider-Man: Far From Home, but turned out to be just a hoax. Now it is assumed that the forthcoming WandaVision series will lead the path to the introduction of various dimensions. Then Tom Holland as the web-slinging hero will deal with the outbreak which might bring Jamie Foxx in and as Electro. Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange will help Holland clean-up the mess and it will lead to Doctor Strange's introduction in the Multiverse. However, no plot details are revealed yet.

Tom Holland as Peter Parker / Spider-Man met with Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in Avengers: Infinity War. Both the superhero went to Thanos’ home planet, Titan, following Tony Stark’s plan to defeat the supervillain. They, along with the Guardians of the Galaxy, fought the Mad Titan but were defeated. The seed for Strange being a character that Peter looks up to was laid in the movie. Now they will be reuniting again, but it is not confirmed whether Cumberbatch will appear in a cameo or for a longer time.

Spider-Man 3 and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, both are scheduled to begin filming soon. The Tom Holland-led movie will commence shooting in Atlanta, while Benedict Cumberbatch’s project will take place in London. Currently, the untitled third Spider-Man film is set to swing in theatres on December 17, 2021, and Doctor Strange sequel is eyeing for a March 25, 2022, release.

