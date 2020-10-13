Doctor Strange's Inclusion Hints At Addition Of Spider-Man Multiverse Villain?

The highly-anticipated upcoming Spider-Man film, which remains untitled as of yet, was recently making headlines after The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) has joined the film's cast. Benedict as Strange is said to play the role of Spider-Man's mentor, which was earlier played by Iron Man/ Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr). However, the inclusion of the Marvel supernatural hero in the film is possibly hinting at the inclusion of Spider-Man's infamous villain, Morlun. Here's how:

Also Read | 'Spider Man 3' Star Tom Holland Had Already Hinted At A Team-up With Dr Strange In 2019

Spider-Man 3 Villain revealed?

The upcoming installment of Spider-Man has intrigued millions of fans across the globe with its unexpected ties, with decisions like bringing Jamie Foxx as Electro and Doctor Strange as Spidey's mentor. Benedict Cumberbatch aka Strange is also set to commence the shoot of the upcoming MCU film Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. The film is said to explore the alternate realities and a supposed cross-section is also said to be on the cards.

Thus, speculations are rife that Spider-Man 3 will also explore the multiverse, which justifies the inclusion of Doctor Strange in the upcoming installment. Now, with the Doctor Strange leak, it is assumed that yet another villain, apart from Electro, is set to take on Spider-Man in the 2021 film. The villain is none other than the infamous Morlun. Although no official announcement about Morlun's inclusion has been made by the makers, these are mere speculations.

Also Read | Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange To Be Part Of 'Spider-Man 3' Starring Tom Holland?

Who is Morlun?

Created by J. Michael Straczynski and John Romita Jr., Morlun is a popular Spider-Man villain whose presence is marked in the Spider-Man comics when they explore the multiverse. Morlun has a strong resemblance to a gothic Dracula who is a psychic vampire that hunts down spiders, along with the Inheritors, in the multiverse. The villain appeared in 2014's Spider-Verse comic by Dan Slott. It inspired 2018's Spider-Man film titled Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, wherein the spider-heroes of the multiverse took on Morlun and the Inheritors.

Also Read | 'Spider-Man 3' Actor Jacob Batalon Expresses Excitement As Jamie Foxx Joins The Cast

Meanwhile, The upcoming untitled Spider-Man film is jointly produced by Sony and Marvel Studios. The movie is slated to hit the silver screens in December 2021. However, the release date of the film might be postponed due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read | Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man 3' May Feature Andrew Garfield & Tobey Maguire?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.