With 'Spider-Man 3 & Uncharted', Tom Holland To Have Busy Schedule Post Lockdown: Reports

Spider-Man actor Tom Holland might have a tight schedule after the COVID-19 lockdown is lifted. According to reports, the lockdown was announced on the same day when Sony Pictures’ film Uncharted was supposed to start shooting. Tom Holland was not only supposed to start shooting for Uncharted but was also expected to suit up for the next film from Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise.

Spider-Man 3 and Uncharted to overlap post lockdown

The COVID-19 lockdown has dampened the plans of Sony Pictures. However, it has now been reported that as some restrictions are being lifted in the United Kingdom, the studio plans on making some big changes after the lockdown. The restrictions are gradually being eased in the UK and the studio has, reportedly, planned on resuming the production of both the films.

According to reports, Sony Pictures is planning to sketch out a schedule to get things done on time. The report states that as European countries will ease restrictions on filming in July, Uncharted will resume filming from mid-July. However, they are also looking forward to starting the production for Spider-Man 3 in September or October.

As both the films cast Tom Holland, the actor might have a tight schedule. It has been reported that Tom Holland’s scene from Uncharted will be shot initially, during the first part of the production. This will allow him to join the cast of Spider-Man 3 when they start their production. The overlap might require Tom Holland to skip a few weeks on the set of Spider-Man 3. However, the schedule might give a chance for the production of both films to start on time.

Due to the COVID-19 lockdown and delay in production, the release dates of the films have also been pushed back. Uncharted, which was scheduled to release on March 5, 2021, will now release on July 16, 2021. It has been reported that Sony was developing a video game adaptation of the film with Tom Holland playing one of the characters.

However, since the film will be delayed, reports claim that the video game adaptation of the game might go on floors when Spider-Man 3 was originally set to release. According to reports, Spider-Man 3 will now release on November 5, 2021. Due to the massive delay, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be pushed back to Match 2022.

